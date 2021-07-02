Letter: Surely it is time for council to rescue Tapton House and make it properly available tp us again

A happy and successful school, the fact that so many continue with the friendships bears witness to this.

However, it is with some trepidation that I prepared for the journey to Tapton this year, knowing that Chesterfield Borough Council, when it entered into a covenant with Charles Markham in 1925, promised to care for the property and make it available to the inhabitants of Chesterfield, and no longer does so.

I am dismayed to see photographs showing the house to be neglected, surrounded by metal fences and access barred.

One reader felt anxious about returning to Tapton House.

This neglect comes long after the unique gardens created by Sir William Paxton were destroyed and replaced by the abomination of an office building.

For years, the main gates to the house were left to collapse - until an Old Taptonian, Peter Ashley, eventually persuaded the council to have them renovated. More recently, it was decided to leave arrangements for the disposal of this fine Grade II listed property to an estate agent!

Surely it is time for the council to rescue this fine house, and make it properly available to the people of Chesterfield again?

Des Baker

By email

