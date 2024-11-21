11 more photos of Chesterfield’s grottiest buildings – including popular former shops and bars that have disappeared from the town centre

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 13:22 GMT
These photos show more of the grottiest buildings across Chesterfield – including sites that were once home to popular bars and beloved high street retailers.

Chesterfield is, unfortunately, home to a number of prominent buildings that have fallen into disrepair or sat empty for extended periods of time.

These include premises that were once home to major national retailers – such as M&S and Wilko.

Pictures showing some of these grotty buildings can be found below.

Sevens announced that it would be closing its doors back in March 2022 - with no movement at the site since.

1. Sevens, Stephenson Place

Sevens announced that it would be closing its doors back in March 2022 - with no movement at the site since. Photo: Brian Eyre

This prominent, grotty building currently lies vacant on Knifesmithgate in the town centre.

2. Empty unit on Knifesmithgate

This prominent, grotty building currently lies vacant on Knifesmithgate in the town centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

M&S moved from their High Street location in Chesterfield town centre back in November 2022 - taking on a new premises at the Ravenside Retail Park. The former M&S site has remained empty since then.

3. Old M&S building

M&S moved from their High Street location in Chesterfield town centre back in November 2022 - taking on a new premises at the Ravenside Retail Park. The former M&S site has remained empty since then. Photo: Brian Eyre

This vacant building is located on the corner of Irongate and High Street.

4. Another empty building

This vacant building is located on the corner of Irongate and High Street. Photo: Brian Eyre

