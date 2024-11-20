Derbyshire is home to a plethora of great pubs – with plenty of traditional boozers to be found in every corner of the county.
READ THIS: Harry Potter book bought for a tenner 30 years ago by a Derbyshire mum could now sell for £50,000
We asked our readers to choose their favourite traditional pubs, and 21 of their recommendations can be found below – is there anywhere you think should be added to the list.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.