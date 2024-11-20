Peak District pubs: Locals recommend 21 of the best traditional pubs you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 16:01 GMT
These are 21 of the best traditional pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to our readers.

Derbyshire is home to a plethora of great pubs – with plenty of traditional boozers to be found in every corner of the county.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite traditional pubs, and 21 of their recommendations can be found below – is there anywhere you think should be added to the list.

1. Traditional pubs

Iain Barker said: “Bulls Head, Monyash and Bridge Inn, Ford.”

2. The Bulls Head and Bridge Inn

Iain Barker said: “Bulls Head, Monyash and Bridge Inn, Ford.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Charles Hodgkinson said: “Church Inn , Darley Dale.”

3. The Church Inn, Darley Dale

Charles Hodgkinson said: “Church Inn , Darley Dale.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Shaun Taylor said: “All the ones mentioned are great but my local is the Derby Tup.”

4. Derby Tup, Chesterfield

Shaun Taylor said: “All the ones mentioned are great but my local is the Derby Tup.” Photo: Brian Eyre

