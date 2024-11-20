Harry Potter book bought for a tenner 30 years ago by a Derbyshire mum could now sell for £50,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harry Potter first edition bought for a tenner nearly 30 years ago by a Derbyshire mum after watching TV’s Blue Peter could now sell at auction for £50,000.

Christine McCulloch, 64, was watching JK Rowling being interviewed about her new book on the BBC children's show in 1997.

The author mentioned Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was proving popular with both boys and girls so Christine snapped up a copy for her son Adam.

She paid around £10 at a bookshop in Kenilworth, Warks., during a holiday to Shakespeare's Stratford-on-Avon. Little did she know she had bought her seven-year-old son what would become one of the most valuable books in the world.

Expert Jim Spencer, with the Harry Potter first edition bought by Christine McCulloch after watching Blue Peter in 1997.

The first edition is one of only 500 hardback copies published in the first ever Potter book print-run in 1997 and is among the the rarest and most sought-after by fans. It could now fetch between £30,000-£50,000 at Rare Book Auctions in Lichfield, Staffs., when it goes under the hammer on November 27.

Owner Adam McCulloch, 35, a musician and marketing manager from Tansley, said: “Mum liked Blue Peter as a child and used to watch the show with us.

"I was seven, just about to turn eight, when we purchased the book on our family holiday with my dad to Stratford. Mum thinks she paid the standard retail price, about £10. It was on display in the window and she recognised it from Blue Peter.

"For a time the book ended up in a cupboard under the stairs in our old house in Chesterfield - like Harry Potter! I did have the luxury of an actual bedroom but kept some things in the cupboard under the stairs, including the book. It always felt a bit precious.

Christine McCulloch with her son Adam McCulloch.

"It’s a good job as it could easily have been among the books passed along to friends or family as I got older. The real moment of discovery about its value came during lockdown in 2020. I was living in Sheffield and my sister and mum were back home in Chesterfield.

"They’d seen stories about first editions and, because we’d never really checked, followed steps laid out by books expert Jim Spencer in an article explaining how to identify a first edition.

“I don’t know if it’s because I spent so much time reading it as a child, but it’s odd to know that out of all of the books I read, this one could spark such interest.

“But then I think back to how I raced through the book - I was the perfect age to be transported by it - and the buzz and clamour for the next stories in the series, queueing to get a copy so I could find out what happened before somebody at school gave away the ending.

The Harry Potter first edition bought by Christine McCulloch after watching Blue Peter in 1997.

"I guess it’s a little like seeing The Beatles at the Cavern Club and thinking, ‘Ah, four nice lads from Liverpool making some racket’ before they become the biggest band in the world.

“It gave me such a buzz when I first had the book because it was another new story to read. Clearly, the thirst for that is alive and well and I’m sure whoever gets their hands on this copy will share that same excitement for themselves. For years we thought we’d misplaced its dust cover - until found out it never had one.

"It was only through the media focus, usually featuring Jim Spencer, that we realised there was no cover with the first edition. I think it's the right time to pass it on. I’m very excited about the auction but nervous too. It's something I've never done so it's fun to try something new.

"I might even put some wizard robes on for the occasion! A big part of my reason for selling is because the funds will allow me to spend more quality time with my partner, Jen, and my family.

"I want to give mum some new family memories. We enjoy visiting Northumberland, so a trip to Alnwick Castle, the filming location for Hogwarts, would be an apt way to celebrate.

"I also plan to grab lots of books for my nieces, Olive, Isla and Elle, so they, hopefully, will turn into bookworms like their Uncle Ad!”

Retired nurse Christine said: “I remember the joy of buying the book from a nice, independent bookshop. I recall the window display to launch the book was so well done, and it caught my eye.

"I was thrilled to hear that the independent bookshop on the same site - Kenilworth Books - is still serving the community and maintaining that fine tradition. We shall definitely have to pay them a visit!"

Describing the moment they discovered it was a first edition, Christine added: “The excitement my daughter Rachael and I had when checking the book was really something.

"We sat together at the dining table, enjoying a G&T with a home-grown lemon. We had to double-check a few times before contacting Adam."

Harry Potter book expert Jim Spencer, director of Rare Book Auctions, said: “I love the fact this first edition was bought by chance for all the right reasons, and thoroughly enjoyed in the first wave of Potter excitement. The stories have helped millions of children learn to love books. The find also reminds us of the power of Blue Peter.

"The show’s 1997 TV interview with JK Rowling, then a budding author aged 32, is on YouTube and it’s fascinating to watch. The November auction actually features two hardback Philosopher’s Stone first editions.

"The other, a near-fine example, has an estimate of £60,000-£80,000. So far, I have sourced 20 of the 500 books in the first print-run. The top price achieved so far was £69,000.”