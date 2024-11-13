13 of Chesterfield’s grottiest buildings – including rundown spots that were once much-loved pubs, nightclubs and shops

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 14:56 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 22:16 GMT
These buildings are some of the grottiest in Chesterfield – with once-popular pubs, nightclubs and shops standing empty across the town.

A number of Chesterfield eyesores have been demolished or redeveloped in recent years – but a number of grotty buildings remain in place across the town.

Some of the town’s most prominent and historic buildings – including some with listed status – currently sit vacant and at risk of falling into disrepair.

The full gallery of grotty buildings can be found below – which place on this list you most like to see restored to its former glory?

These are some of Chesterfield’s grottiest buildings.

1. Grotty buildings

These are some of Chesterfield’s grottiest buildings. Photo: Brian Eyre

The old North East Derbyshire District Council officers have stood empty on Saltergate for several years. In July 2021, Homes by Holmes were granted planning permission to convert the building into apartments - but work never started on site. A further application to build 18 flats on the car park to the rear of the building was rejected by Chesterfield Borough Council in November 2023.

2. Former NEDDC offices, Saltergate

The old North East Derbyshire District Council officers have stood empty on Saltergate for several years. In July 2021, Homes by Holmes were granted planning permission to convert the building into apartments - but work never started on site. A further application to build 18 flats on the car park to the rear of the building was rejected by Chesterfield Borough Council in November 2023. Photo: Brian Eyre

Eyres of Chesterfield ceased trading in April 2022 after 147 years – failing to secure the “critical funding” needed to survive. It was later revealed that the business faced a £2.4m shortfall – with customers and HMRC among those owed money. Last month, however, an application was submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council for planning consent to develop the building - meaning it could be brought back into use if the plans are approved.

3. Eyres, Holywell Street

Eyres of Chesterfield ceased trading in April 2022 after 147 years – failing to secure the “critical funding” needed to survive. It was later revealed that the business faced a £2.4m shortfall – with customers and HMRC among those owed money. Last month, however, an application was submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council for planning consent to develop the building - meaning it could be brought back into use if the plans are approved. Photo: Brian Eyre

The shopping centre on Knifesmithgate closed for unknown reasons at the beginning of March 2017. According to Land Registry documents, a London-based company called Metropolitan Properties Company (FGC) Ltd owns the historic property. The Derbyshire Times has previously contacted the business asking if it had any plans for the building – but no response was given. The shopping centre has stood empty since then - with no indication of any plans for the large site going forward.

4. Victoria Centre, Knifesmithgate

The shopping centre on Knifesmithgate closed for unknown reasons at the beginning of March 2017. According to Land Registry documents, a London-based company called Metropolitan Properties Company (FGC) Ltd owns the historic property. The Derbyshire Times has previously contacted the business asking if it had any plans for the building – but no response was given. The shopping centre has stood empty since then - with no indication of any plans for the large site going forward. Photo: Brian Eyre

