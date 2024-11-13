13 of Chesterfield’s grottiest buildings – including rundown spots that were once much-loved pubs, nightclubs and shops

4 . Victoria Centre, Knifesmithgate

The shopping centre on Knifesmithgate closed for unknown reasons at the beginning of March 2017. According to Land Registry documents, a London-based company called Metropolitan Properties Company (FGC) Ltd owns the historic property. The Derbyshire Times has previously contacted the business asking if it had any plans for the building – but no response was given. The shopping centre has stood empty since then - with no indication of any plans for the large site going forward. Photo: Brian Eyre