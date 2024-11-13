Conservative Derbyshire County Council accuses critics of 'scaremongering' over its proposed care cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Derbyshire Conservatives Group has offered reassurances and hit back at criticism claiming that Derbyshire council’s proposed care cuts are ‘cruel’ and will have a devastating impact for the vulnerable and their families.

Conservative-controlled Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet is due to consider at a meeting on November 14 giving the go-ahead to money-saving changes involving possible care home closures, possible cuts to learning disability services and community group funding as well as tighter criteria for home support eligibility.

Cllr Joan Dixon, Leader of the opposition Labour Group, has said the impact of all of these cuts will be ‘devastating’ and she blamed the financial management of the Conservative administration for the situation and accused them of having ‘a bonfire of the services’.

And Cllr Ed Fordham, Leader of the council’s Liberal Democrats, described the proposed cuts as ‘little more than cruel’, while Derbyshire Labour MPs have expressed opposition to the plans to close care homes and elderly day centres, and UNISON campaigners have called for the council to abandon its adult social care saving plans.

Concerned Campaigner At The Buxton Unison Rally Against Derbyshire County Council Adult Social Care Cutback Plans

However a Derbyshire Conservatives spokesperson stated: “It is extremely disappointing that Labour MPs, councillors, and the unions are indulging in blatant scaremongering and upsetting vulnerable members of the community in hope of political gain.

“The way Derbyshire County Council provides many of its services requires modernisation to reflect the needs of local people and provide value for council taxpayers.

“Poor Government settlements, inflation, along with soaring post-Covid demand for social care, particularly in older people’s care at home, a growth in working age adults requiring social care, as well as in children’s social care provision and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities have left councils throughout the country needing to reassess almost everything they do.”

The Conservative Derbyshire Group argued that more people wish to remain in their own homes for as long as possible and the council is one of the last local authorities in the country to own and run a significant number of residential care homes despite there being adequate specialist provision in the county.

It stated that many, if not all, of the homes currently run by the council could well be transferred to such operators while the council focuses on vital dementia care so its limited resources can have the best effect.

So the council is proposing to cease to operate and offer for sale eight care homes including: Briar Close, Borrowash; Castle Court, Swadlincote; The Grange, Eckington; Lacemaker Court, Long Eaton; The Leys, Ashbourne; New Bassett House, Shirebrook; Rowthorne, Swanwick; And Thomas Colledge, Bolsover.

And Bennerley Fields, at Ilkeston, would no longer operate as a residential care home and would be repurposed to be used exclusively for community support beds for short-term ‘reablement’ and assessment.

The council stated it is proposing further public consultations on proposed changes to its remaining residential care homes in a move towards ‘a single operating model of care’ with four homes operating as specialist dementia care homes including Florence Shipley, at Heanor, Whitestones, at Chapel-en-le-Frith, Matlock’s Meadow View, and Swadlincotes’ Oaklands, with all except Whitestones having an integrated day centre.

Another option under consideration is for two homes to operate as specialist dementia care homes including Florence Shipley and Whiteston es with Meadow View and Oaklands adopting a mixed care model.

Derbyshire Conservatives have argued that regarding the Ada Bellfield care home, in Belper, it faces a projected overall loss of over £2m so they feel it will be necessary to consider the building’s options in the future including possibly selling the care home with an ‘uninterrupted continuum of care throughout the sale process and beyond’.

The council has also proposed to close five day centres for the elderly including Blackwell Day Centre, Blackwell; Fabrick Day Services, Hilton; Jubilee Centre, New Mills; Queens Court, Buxton; And Valley View Day Centre, Bolsover.

It has also proposed that three day centres originally considered for closure will remain open including: Eccles Fold, at Chapel en-le-Frith; Hasland Resource Centre, in Chesterfield; and Shirevale, in Shirebrook.

The Derbyshire Conservatives Group spokesperson added: “We anticipate that for most circumstances a continuation of care provision and staffing working with new providers.

“A further reassurance we can provide is we are always seeking good care staff in many roles in social care, and we would anticipate that ongoing employment with the authority, subject to the usual consultations and statutory legislative requirements, would be possible. It is our hope that this statement provides some assurances.”

The council’s Cabinet will also be considering the proposed discontinuation of its Day Opportunity Centres for those with learning disabilities or autism at No Limits in Chesterfield, Parkwood Centre in Alfreton, Alderbrook Centre in Chinley, and Outlook in Long Eaton.

It is also expected to decide upon discontinuing the use of its Short Break Residential Units for those with learning disabilities at Victoria Street in Brimington, Petersham Centre in Long Eaton, and Newhall Bungalow in Swadlincote, as well as Hadfield Road in Glossop, which has not been open since 2020 due to building suitability and demand.

As part of its Short Break service redesign the Cabinet is looking to retain Morewood Centre, at Alfreton, for planned Short Breaks only.

The Cabinet is also considering proposals to end of two types of handout by March 2025, next year, including Adult Social Care Discretionary Grant Funding and Corporate Services and Transformation Discretionary Grant Funding amounting to over £1m of funding cuts for 50 community and voluntary groups.

It is also considering remodelling the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project service by introducing new eligibility criteria which it claims would make sure the service prioritises support for people with social care needs and those on low incomes.

This project helps poorly people with heating and care and supports health and social care partners by preventing unplanned hospital admissions, by supporting timely hospital discharges, by reducing the risk of readmissions and by ensuring a safe working environment for professional carers.

The council is currently addressing overall saving proposals to manage a budget deficit of over £39m for the 2024/25 financial year after blaming reduced Government funding, the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation rates, higher prices for fuel, energy and materials, rising costs, meeting the cost of the national pay award and the growing demand for adults’ and children’s social care services.