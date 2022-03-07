11 famous women from Derbyshire for International Women's Day

International Women’s Day is Tuesday, March 8 and to celebrate the occasion, we’ve put together a list of notable women from the county of Derbyshire (along with a short fact file for each person).
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know down below!
1. Tess Daly
Tess Daly's modelling career began in the most unlikely of places - outside a McDonalds! Since then, she modelled across the world, appearing in several Duran Duran music videos. She married Vernon Kay in 2003 and has been a presenter of Strictly Come Dancing since 2014.
Photo: Stuart C. Wilson
2. Ellen MacArthur
Dame Ellen MacArthur was born in Whatsandwell and once held the world record for the fastest solo circumnavigation of the Earth by boat - a record she held onto for almost three years. Following her retirement from sailing, she set up the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a charity that focuses on the promotion of a circular economy.
Photo: CARL COURT
3. Florence Nightingale
Florence Nightingale, despite being born in Italy, spent a lot of her life in Derbyshire and helped improve the region significantly. She is credited with being the pioneer of modern nursing and is synonymous with healing and benignity. Known as the "Lady of the lamp", in legend, she would often be seen making her rounds late at night, tending to wounded soldiers.
Photo: Chesterfield Library
4. Hollie Pearne-Webb
An Olympic hero from Derbyshire! Hollie Pearne-Webb was born in Belper and helped guide Team GB to gold in the 2016 Olympics, playing as a defender in Field Hockey. She also competed at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where she earned a bronze medal. She plays at club level for Wimbledon.
Photo: Alexander Hassenstein