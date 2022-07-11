Wirksworth choir concert nets hundreds for Derbyshire health charities

The Côr Meibion Colwyn (Colwyn Male Voice Choir) performed at St Mary’s Church in Wirksworth last month, continuing a family tradition for organiser Joanne Flint.

She said: “My dad and his sister have both passed away and they both have arranged charity concerts with male voice choirs so I think it's in my blood to carry them on.”

This year’s event raised £891 which was split equally between the Derbyshire Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) and the Nightingale Macmillan Unit patients fund (NMU) at Royal Derby Hospital, which provides additional resources for patients receiving specialist end-of-life care.

From left, Julie and Richard Fletcher of DLRAA, NMU staff Zoe, Paula, Kirsty, Laura and Debbie, Joanne Flint, Veronica Flint.

Joanne said: “My dad was cared for at NMU back in 2011 and he was well looked after with some lovely caring staff.

“I chose DLRAA too because I was in a accident few years ago and the air ambulance came and stayed until the road ambulance came to make sure i didn't need it.”

She added: “I just think it's an amazing service. One of the choir soloists sang ‘Guardian Angel’, and that’s what it is.”

Richard said: “We were delighted to be presented with the cheque from Joanne and her family. It was a truly amazing concert, a very special night of singing at the highest level.

“DLRAA relies entirely on donations from members of the public as it receives no Government or National Lottery funding. Therefore, support from people such as Joanne really is invaluable and goes a long way to helping to keep our lifesaving service flying and saving lives.”

He added: “We would like to thank the audience for the generosity and fantastic support they have given, Morrison’s Belper for all their amazing support, and a very special thank you to Côr Meibion Colwyn and musical director Owain Gethin Davies.

“From the very first note it was the purest of male harmony a truly spellbinding, memorable evening.”