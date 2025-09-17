Residents of a North East Derbyshire parish are calling on Derbyshire health leaders to reinstate their village GP service five years after it closed down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The people of Pilsley and Lower Pilsley will present a petition to a public meeting of the Derbyshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) on Thursday, September 18, with more than 600 signatures so far from a population of more than 3,500.

The campaign urges the ICB to consult with patients, assess the impact of the closure, and explore options to provide some level of local GP service – aligning with the Government’s recent ten-year health plan, which commits to “bringing care into local communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kevin Gillott, who represents the parish at district level, said: “When I talk to residents this is the issue that comes up more than anything. People are finding it harder and more expensive to access the GP care they need.

North East Derbyshire District Councillor Kevin Gillott says GP services are his constituents' number one concern. (Photo: Contributed)

“I genuinely don’t know whether they’ve ever collected any evidence to assess how the closure has affected patients.

“We’re not asking for the impossible – just for the ICB to properly listen, review the impact, and consider a community-based solution that fits with national NHS plans.”

The village surgery shut in 2020 when operator Staffa Health decided it was unable to recruit enough GPs to properly serve Pilsley in addition to its other centres in Tibshelf, Holmewood and Stonebroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its argument was that bringing together nurses, pharmacists and other clinical practitioners in one place would improve services, particularly in terms of urgent care, and Staffa has gone on to be rated as outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.

Many patients in the parish of Pilsley are facing arduous or expensive journeys to access a GP appointment. (Photo: Marisa Cashill/Derbyshire Times)

The closure decision was supported at the time by the former NHS Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group – a predecessor organisation to the ICB – following what has been described as “extensive engagement with patients.”

It is now the role of the ICB to ensure local people are able to receive GP services, but it is the responsibility of the GP practice itself to provide those services, leaving some discretion as to how and where they are delivered.

Cllr Gillott said: “The building is still there and, as far as I’m aware, it’s still used by Staffa for office space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients are currently expected to travel to one of Staffa’s three other locations, but an estimated 25 per cent of the population do not have their own car, leaving them to contend with an hourly bus service which has been hit by significant operator disruption in recent months following the collapse of bus company Hulleys and subsequent route alterations.

The former clinic is understood to still be in use by its operator Staffa Health. (Image: Google)

Cllr Gillott said: “Even when they can catch a bus, patients might be left waiting a long time for a return journey after their appointment. A lot of people are reliant on family, friends or paying for taxis.

“When you’re already ill, or think you are, it’s not the best time in your life, and this makes everything much more difficult, even something as routine as a blood test.”

A spokesperson for the ICB said: “We are expecting to receive the petition over GP services in Pilsley at our board meeting on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thank the people who have gathered and signed the petition for their interest and concern over local GP services. We will respond to them after we have considered the petition.”

In the meantime, residents can add their names via change.org/BringbackGPservicetoPilsley or find paper copies of the petition at shops Pilsley and Lower Pilsley.

Staffa Health runs its own patient participation group to continually gather feedback. For information on how to join, go to staffahealth.co.uk/practice-information/patient-participation-group.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.