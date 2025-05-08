Derbyshire MP joins campaign to reinstate village bus after residents are left feeling ‘isolated’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire MP has stated she wants to see a bus stop and service reinstated for a village after the number 55 bus was rerouted following the arrival of a new bus operator.

Campaigners and Morton residents say they feel they have been left isolated with pensioners struggling to get to the GP, or go shopping, or see friends and family, and disabled and partially-sighted people have been left in the same position.

But the former Derbyshire County Council Conservative administration insisted before the May 1 election that it had been working hard to find a solution and Bolsover’s Labour MP Natalie Fleet has also met with residents, has raised their concerns and urged the county council to take responsibility.

Following a meeting with residents, Ms Fleet said: “The stories I’ve heard today are from people of all ages – whether it’s for health reasons, staying connected socially, or getting to university.

Bolsover Mp Natalie Fleet Meets Morton Residents, In Derbyshire, Who Are Appealing For Help After Bus Operator Hulleys, Of Baslow, Ceased Trading And Notts & Derby Buses' New Service No Longer Stops In The Village, Courtesy Of Ms Fleet

“This bus is more than just a service – it’s a lifeline for so many. The message is loud and clear – this bus is essential, and we need it back for everyone who relies on it.”

Derbyshire County Council, which helps to support the new service, has previously claimed one of the reasons why Notts & Derby Buses decided not to serve Morton was the very small number of passengers who used the service from the village.

The county council has also previously stated that it has been considering funding the Morton route and its former administration before the recent election had been in discussions to resolve the problem and Notts & Derby

Buses have also stated that if the council can help fund the village stop they would consider reinstating the Morton route and stop.

A council spokesperson has stated the council has worked hard to help replace the services previously provided by Hulleys and it had also supported solutions for the services Hulleys had operated on a commercial basis.

Residents have also been provided a Derbyshire On Demand ‘dial a bus’ service which covers all of Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire and Bolsover and it can pick up and drop off residents from anywhere in these areas.

Ms Fleet has previously raised concerns about Bolsover residents living in what she described as ‘transport-related social exclusion’ and she has raised concerns for the people of Morton and urged the county council to take responsibility.

Labour NE Derbyshire District Councillor Kevin Gillott, who oversees Pilsley and Morton, has also raised concerns that some people have been left without a service and left struggling to get to work, and some students have not been able to get to college.

Cllr Gillott said: “The loss of bus service 55 has been absolutely devastating for many people in Morton and I’ve spoken to scores of people who have been affected by this decision.

“The village has no local services or shops which means anyone without access to a car is struggling to do their weekly shopping, see a doctor, get to college and work, or just see friends and family.”

Cllr Gillott criticised the former Conservative county council administration’s handling of the situation before Reform UK took control of the authority after the May 1 county elections and Ms Fleet had also claimed the bus service for the village of Morton had been cut by the county council’s previous administration.

However, former county council highways and transport cabinet member, Charlotte Cupit, said it is ‘completely wrong’ to say the county council cut the service because it is a commercial route which did not previously receive any funding from the council, other than the Bus Service Improvement Plan grant evening and weekend service enhancements.

She also claimed that matters have also become more challenging because grant funding for buses now lies with the new, mayoral East Midlands Combined County Authority and matters were further complicated with decision-making restrictions during the election period.

EMCCA’s Labour Mayor Claire Ward said public transport is moving to EMCCA next year and she is also concerned about areas where there is not sufficient public transport and she wants to work with bus companies in the future to identify areas that need additional support to encourage more people to use the bus.

Former county councillor, Ms Cupit, was defeated in her bid for the Swanwick and Riddings seat which was taken by Reform UK’s Charlotte Gates.

Derbyshire County Council is still in a transition period and it is yet to announce a leader or cabinet members after its new Reform UK councillors took control of the authority following the election.

The village of Morton falls within the NE Derbyshire District Council area but it is also in MP Natalie Fleet’s Bolsover Parliamentary constituency.