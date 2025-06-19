The former Hulleys of Baslow director has explained reasons behind the Derbyshire bus operator’s sudden closure.

Hulleys of Baslow, a Derbyshire based bus provider, ceased operating on March 25 – with liquidators revealing that the company owes over £1,300,000.

Founded in 1914 by Henry Hulley, the company began providing bus services in 1921, serving the Peak District and Derbyshire for over a century.

We spoke to Alf Crofts, the former managing director of Hulleys, to understand why the bus operator went bust.

Alf first joined Hulleys as a bus driver in 2003 and 17 years later, in March 2020, he bought the company.

Alf said: “I joined as a driver and I used to help out in the office with scheduling. It always interested me. Hulleys had such a well known name and reputation, so being able to buy it in 2020 was like a dream come true.

"But it all went wrong. The first lockdown started just six days after I purchased Hulleys. Passenger numbers fell by 96%.

"Things were still difficult after the restrictions were lifted. We were operating Derbyshire County Councils contracts based on 2012 prices because the contracts hadn’t been renewed since then.”

Alf Crofts, the managing director of Hulleys of Baslow, faced a lot of difficulties after buying the company just six days before the first Covid lockdown.

The business faced further difficulties after Brexit – as getting replacement parts for broken down buses became harder.

Alf explained: “It took much longer to wait for parts to arrive because there was more checks happening. Instead of being off the road for a couple of days, a bus could be off the road for a month.”

To keep the company going, Alf took two loans with personal guarantees on them – meaning that if Hulleys went bust, any unpaid loans would become his personal debt.

He said: “I wanted to keep the Hulleys of Baslow going, keep people in work and provide bus services. I was always was of the opinion that until somebody told me to close down, I will carry on, one way or another, and I will keep it going.”

Buses blocking the Hulleys depot after the business went bust in March.

The stress of all the difficulties started impacting Alf’s health and in October 2024 he had a stroke.

He said: “The stroke happened when payroll software stopped working. I got put 4am and I started paying 72 people one by one to make sure it was all done before the start of work. I paid all wages but at that point I had a stroke.”

Alf’s health further deteriorated due to stress at work and on December 17, just two months after the stroke, he suffered a heart attack.

He said: “This was definitely linked to work. At the time I was trying to find someone to sell Hulleys to. It was just a week after I met with a former director of Go Coach who wanted to buy the company back from me for £1. Many of our busses were leased from Go Coach.”

Police were in attendance as drivers blocked the Hulleys of Baslow premises after the business went bust in March.

Alf Crofts bought Kent-based Go Coach in 2023 on a deferred consideration deal to provide a new fleet of buses for Hulleys of Baslow.

A deferred consideration deal is an agreement where a portion of the purchase price for an asset, often a business, is paid at a later date rather than upfront.

As Alf was looking for a potential buyer for Hulleys, more problems followed at the beginning of 2025 – when Derbyshire County Council took a number of bus routes away from the company, passing them on to other bus operators.

Alf said: “At the beginning the council told me it would be just two routes. But I found from a Facebook post that they would take away other routes as well.

"I did everything I could to keep the company going for as long as possible. But Hulleys finances weren't good, and we'd lost too many contracts. The insurance premium was operating on contracts and we could not keep going anymore.”

Before closing down the company, Alf decided to do everything he could to make sure his employees were not left stranded.

He said: “Everybody got a job, absolutely everybody. I made sure that all bus operators were aware of what was happening and helping the drivers to get jobs.

"Some people found jobs for themselves, but I rang around different companies when I knew who was going to get what contract and I tried to marry drivers with the services which I knew what they were good at.

“I made sure everyone got a job, while I was unemployed for nine weeks after we closed down.”

Speaking about the impact of Hulleys of Baslow going bust on his life, Alf said: “I've lost the use of my left side of my body and my left leg. I can't use a manual car because trying to operate a clutch means excruciating pain, so I have an automatic motability car.

“Putting personal guarantees on Hulleys loans means that now I have to pay it all back or go bankrupt. I lost my health and I got some very nasty allegations. I just want to try to move on.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We were very sorry to see Hulleys close down earlier this year. At the time they closed they ran a number of commercial services, but fortunately we were able to find alternative operators for the vast majority of them.

“Over the course of the past year or so we have done all we could to keep the company running. We helped out by being flexible with the payments we made to them to help with cash flow. We worked closely with them and kept them informed of any decisions we had made as they navigated this difficult period.

“Taking services off operators is always done as a last resort, but the services were becoming so unreliable that we had no choice. Services were cancelled at short notice, information was difficult to find, and some routes were driven missing parts out.

“The routes that Hulleys ran for us were paid for by council tax-payers, and we must ensure that we get what is being paid for. Unfortunately we reached the end of the line, and took the hard decision to take routes from the company.”