Views sought on care priorities in Derbyshire

People living in Derbyshire have been urged to take part in a new survey that will help define the region’s health and social care priorities.

The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Applied Research Collaboration (ARC) East Midlands has launched the survey to gather public opinion on key research priorities.

The research organisation is working to secure additional funding past 2026 and is currently seeking public views on which conditions should be prioritised going forward.

Responses from completed questionnaires will be collected and used to develop ideas for future research projects.

Professor Kamlesh Khunti

Professor Kamlesh Khunti is the Director of NIHR ARC East Midlands and is also Professor of Primary Care Diabetes and Vascular Medicine at the University of Leicester.

Highlighting the importance of the survey, he said: “Today marks a pivotal moment for Derbyshire as we launch this survey in a bid to shape the future of our health and social care priorities.

“By gathering insights from our communities, we can ensure that the research we pursue truly reflects the needs and aspirations of the people we serve.”

He added: “This collaborative approach is vital in driving impactful research that leads to better health outcomes and enhances the quality of care in our region.

“I encourage everyone to participate and share their thoughts, as their voices are essential in guiding our efforts.”

NIHR ARC East Midlands funds vital work to tackle the region’s health and care priorities by speeding up the adoption of research onto the frontline of health and social care. The organisation puts in place evidence-based innovations which seek to drive up standards of care and save time and money.

NIHR ARC East Midlands is hosted by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and works in collaboration with the Health Innovation East Midlands. It has bases at the University of Leicester and the University of Nottingham.

Over the last five years, the research organisation has carried out more than 3,000 projects, published around 7,500 papers and collaborated with more than 600 partner organisations across the country, including more than 200 NHS partners, more than 100 local authorities and more than 70 universities.

Some recent successes of NIHR ARC East Midlands include the:

- FaME programme, which has shown significant success in lowering fall rates and saving the NHS money by offering tailored exercise routines that focus on strength and balance

- Focus ADHD Programme, which uses the QbTest to assist clinicians in diagnosing Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) quicker

- Children’s Neurorehabilitation service, which supports children who sustain acquired brain or neurological injuries

- Babysteps Programme, which is a user-friendly web-app designed to support women with a history of gestational diabetes in lowering their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

- Action Falls Programme, which reduces the number of falls in care homes.

The questionnaire should take no more than 10 minutes to complete, and all responses are anonymised.

Complete the online survey here. To request a paper version, email [email protected]. For more information, call our team on 07775 406501.