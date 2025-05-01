Up to 2,000 north Derbyshire patients may have received faulty diabetes tests, hospital confirms
It comes as similar inaccuracies have been reported in laboratories across the country. Staff at the hospital say they are working hard to retest all patients who underwent a HbA1c blood test for the condition between June 25 and and December 2, 2024, however it is unclear what percentage of the cohort have been retested.
The error applies to 36 medical centres and surgeries across Chesterfield, the Peak District, Derbyshire Dales and north Derbyshire and a hospital spokesperson says there is “potential” that some patients may have been prescribed medications they did not need as a result of the inaccurate readings.
A spokesperson for Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (CRH) said: “We are prioritising the reassessment of clinical advice given to affected patients to ensure their safety and well-being. Under our duty of candour – and as it is the right thing to do – we are contacting and supporting all relevant patients working with their GPs.”
The HbA1c test is a blood test that measures average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months to diagnose and monitor diabetes – following the gaffe the Trust began contacting those potentially affected by post.
In a statement posted on the CRH website in February the hospital stated: “Everybody involved, including the hospital and GP practices, have acted in good faith to address and resolve the problem. We’re really sorry for the inconvenience and any concern this issue may cause.
"We are continuing to work closely with all concerned and we’re confident that the issue has been fully identified, reviewed and managed appropriately. No other tests or systems, whether connected to diabetes or other conditions, are impacted.”
Today a hospital spokesman confirmed that retesting began due to “concerns” around inaccurate HbA1c readings from medical devices – specifically a Menarini analyser, adding that this inaccuracy had occurred in other laboratories around the country.
She said: “It was noted from various data sources that despite following approved and mandated quality control standards in relation to the analyser that some results may have been falsely reading high. Further complex analysis confirmed this to be the case.
“The faulty analyser is no longer in use – it was removed as soon as the problem was identified and since the all diabetes blood tests are now being processed using a different system to ensure accuracy.”
CRH was prioritising the retesting of patients who had blood tests analysed between June 2024 and 2 December 2024, said the spokesperson, addling that “recalls have been done on the basis of clinical priority”.
Impacted GP surgeries are as follows:
Ashover Medical Centre
Barlborough Medical Practice
Baslow Health Centre
Blue Dykes Surgery
Brimmington Surgery
Calow & Brimmington Medical Practice
Castle Street Medical Centre
Chatsworth Road Medical Centre
Clay Cross Medical Centre
Credas Medical Centre
Dronfield Medical Centre
Emmett Carr Surgery
Evelyn Medical Centre
Eyam SurgeryFamily Friendly Surgery
Imperial Road Surgery
Inspire Health
Killamarsh Medical Practice
Lime Grove Medical Centre
Limes Medical Centre
Newbold Surgery
North Wingfield Medical Centre
Oakhill Medical Practice
Peak & Dales Medical Partnership
Royal Primary Care East
Royal Primary Care South (Blue Dykes Surgery)
Royal Primary Care West
Shires Healthcare
Springs Health Centre
St Lawrence Road Surgery
STAFFA Health
Stubley Medical Centre
Surgery at Wheatbridge
Valleys Medical Partnership
Welbeck Road Health Centre
Whittington Moor Surgery
Wingerworth Medical Centre
