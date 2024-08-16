Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has warned people travelling to the site to prepare for delays – as work continues to build a new mental health unit.

The Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has issued a statement, making patients aware of potential disruption to those driving onto the site at Calow.

A hospital spokesperson said: “Please note that, across the hospital site from August 27 into autumn, there will be a set of temporary traffic lights – which may cause delays on the Trust’s main ring road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is due to the new Derbyshire Mental Health Care Derwent Unit development and is essential to allow for the required access and engineering works as part of the build, which will replace the Hartington Unit.

The location of the temporary traffic lights have been highlighted on this map.

“The Trust, and wider system, are very supportive of the build, which is a modern purpose-built facility and will provide additional beds for inpatients, improving patients’ experience.”

The temporary traffic lights are highlighted on the map for two different phases – phase one from August 27 (taking four weeks) and phase one from September 23 (taking five weeks). This will potentially impact anyone who travels to the back of the hospital site.

A hospital spokesperson added: “We appreciate everybody’s patience during this time for any delays experienced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To help support the flow of traffic across the site, please consider encouraging the use of public transport, allowing additional time for travelling across the site and parking, or being dropped off at the site.

“You can help by sharing the information with friends and family to support the Trust during this development. Thank you.”