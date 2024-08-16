Chesterfield offices to be demolished after becoming target of arson attacks
The building is at the rear of the former North East Derbyshire District Council premises on Saltergate.
In his application to Chesterfield Borough Council seeking demolition consent, James Holmes stated: “The building is having issues with anti-social behaviour within/around the building. Along with this, the building is at high risk of fire as there have been many attempts of arson to the building. The building is not of significance to the former council building and surrounding areas.”
Steve Jepson wrote to the borough council: “This building is an absolute magnet for anti-social behaviour and vandalism with people attempting to gain entry on a near daily basis. It should be demolished as soon as possible...as should the 'landmark building' it sits behind.”
An officer’s report said that the building was used as council offices but was now in a poor state of repair with boarded up windows and evidence of anti-social behaviour and damage.
Consent was granted to the applicant on condition that details of a demolition management and tree protection plan should be submitted and approved by the planning authority before work begins. A scheme for the restoration of the site following demolition of the building would also have to be approved within two months of the start of the demolition work. Conditions set out in the granting of permission also state that the work must begin within three years of permission being granted.
