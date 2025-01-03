Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hospital is predicting an increase in patient volumes ahead of freezing weekend and snow forecast.

The Met Office has also issued an amber weather warning for snow this weekend, which will be in place across Derbyshire from 9pm tomorrow (Saturday, December 4) until 11.59pm on Sunday, January 5.

Due to seasonal pressures, further increased by the difficult weather conditions, Chesterfield Royal Hospital is experiencing what was described as the ‘highest level of escalation’.

In an appeal issued for patients, a spokesperson for Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: "We want to keep you informed about the steps we're taking to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and staff at this extremely busy time.

“Currently, we are at our highest level of escalation due to the seasonal pressures. We expect this to continue over the weekend and into next week, heightened by recent weather warnings. We are taking proactive measures to manage the situation.

“Extended UTC Hours and capacity: The opening hours of local Urgent Treatment Centres (UTC) across Derbyshire have seen capacity extended by 50% and we have extended the opening hours of the UTC facility within Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

“We will continue to feature our normal messages encouraging our local community to seek care in the most appropriate place and ask you to help us by sharing messages which will help your loved ones and friends #ThinkWhichService they really need.

“We are closely monitoring weather alerts, including snow and ice warnings, to ensure the safety of our patients and colleagues. Contingency plans are in place to respond promptly to any adverse weather conditions.

“To manage the expected increase in patient volumes over the weekend, we are reviewing staffing levels and ensuring that all departments are adequately prepared. This includes coordinating with local health services and emergency responders to streamline operations and ensure effective crisis management.

“You will be contacted if any appointments are cancelled – and if you do need to attend for an appointment this weekend, please allow more time for your journey and check the condition of the route here: https://one.network/uk/derbyshire

“We will provide updates as needed next week. Thank you for your continued support and understanding. Stay safe!”