Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The NHS in Derby and Derbyshire are urging everyone to stay safe after the Met Office issued Amber Weather Warning for the East Midlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing, leading to overnight frosts, snow, and hazardous icy conditions on the roads. These weather conditions are likely to impact health and social care services.

Dr Chris Weiner, Chief Medical Officer, NHS Derby and Derbyshire said: “As temperatures continue to drop, we are urging everyone to take extra care, especially during snow and icy conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cold weather can have serious health impacts, especially for vulnerable individuals, and icy conditions significantly increase the risk of slips and falls.

The NHS in Derby and Derbyshire is urging everyone to stay safe after the Met Office issued an Amber Weather Warning for the East Midlands.

“The NHS is here to help, but we need people to stay vigilant and follow safety advice to prevent injury and illness. Please stay safe and take care during this cold spell”.

The NHS in Derby and Derbyshire have shared the following advice: “Avoid driving in icy conditions if possible. If travel is necessary, plan your route and check for road closures in advance. Allow extra time for preparation and make sure your vehicle is ready for the journey.

“When walking, wear footwear with good grip to prevent slipping. Stick to pavements along main roads, which are likely to be less slippery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Prepare for the cold by ensuring you have enough food and medication to last for the next few days. Sign up for MET Office weather alerts to stay informed of any updates.

“Check on vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbours who may need extra help with shopping or getting medications.

“If you have an existing health condition, avoid going out in cold and icy conditions, and wear appropriate clothing to help keep you warm. For advice on keeping warm and well, visit the Derbyshire County Council website. “If you feel unwell, don’t delay seeking advice or treatment. Your local pharmacy can help with common illnesses such as sore throats, coughs, and colds without an appointment. If you need health advice and are unsure what to do, call NHS 111 or visit NHS 111 online.”

Urgent Treatment Centres are available to treat urgent care needs, such as cuts, sprains, minor head injuries and infections and are open from 8am to 8pm. For life-threatening emergencies, please call 999.