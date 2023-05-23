The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is carrying out an active review of care quality at Alexandra Private Hospital following a damning inspection published last year.

Now, the Daily Mail has revealed the hospital is one of only 23 across the entire country to be slapped with an ‘inadequate rating’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexandra Private Hospital is a dedicated provider of cosmetic surgical and non-surgical treatments and is based on Basil Close, in Chesterfield.

Alexandra Private Hospital is one of 23 hospitals in the country to be given an 'inadequate' rating by the Care Quality Commission

READ THIS: Mum remembers hero teen Logan Folger on his 16th birthday

In their latest report, the CQC rated the service ‘inadequate’ for safety and leadership, ‘requires improvement’ for how effective the service is, and ‘good’ for how responsive they were to people’s needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said that they were ‘not assured’ that anatomical waste – human tissue or blood, including heavily soaked materials such as swabs and dressings – were ‘always disposed of in line with recommended timescales’.

READ THIS: Drug raids across Chesterfield see six people arrested

Inspectors said: “Staff provided conflicting accounts of how quickly anatomical waste was collected and how this was stored prior to collection. Staff confirmed anatomical waste was not refrigerated prior to disposal which meant this would need to be collected and disposed of within 24 hours (72 hours if over the weekend in accordance with Environmental Agency, Healthcare waste appropriate measures for permitted facilities, published 2020, updated in 2021). Information received after the inspection showed the policy informed staff on the need for appropriate containers to be used for anatomical waste, however there was no specific guidance in the policy on timelines for collection and disposal. We were therefore not assured anatomical waste was disposed of in line with national requirements.”

On their website, Alexandra Private Hospital says they ‘promise’; highly qualified, accomplished, and respected surgeons, nurses, and other medical professionals; clinical excellence, and; (the) highest standards of medical ethics. There is no reference to their CQC rating, despite CQC guidance saying: “You must display your CQC ratings on posters at premises and on websites no later than 21 calendar days after we have published them on our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You may add a note to your display of ratings to explain that you have asked for a review but the ratings must still be clear and conspicuous.”