Drug raids across Chesterfield see six arrests as police promise to continue fight against illegal narcotics

In addition to the arrests, officers from Newbold’s Safer Neighbourhood Team have also been disrupting the supply of cannabis. On Monday, April 24, they searched a property in St Helens Street in Chesterfield and found a major cannabis grow over several floors, containing around 100 plants.

That grow has now been dismantled and the plants destroyed.

On Friday, May 5, officers searched a property in Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington in connection with drug offences. A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of supplying class A and B drugs.

A total of six people were arrested by officers.

On Sunday, May 7, the force arrested two men – one aged in his 20s and another aged in his 30s – at a house in Fern Avenue in Staveley, on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Officers then stopped a blue Land Rover Freelander in the car park of the Asda supermarket on Sheffield Road just after 6.30pm on Monday, May 15. A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of supplying illegal substances. A quantity of cash was also found in the vehicle.

All six people arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Matt Adams said: “Our actions in the last few weeks so just how seriously we are taking stamping out the supply of illegal drugs in Newbold and the surrounding Chesterfield area.

“We know drugs are at the centre of the community and all the problems they bring with them, but we will continue to take action on anyone involved in drug offences.

