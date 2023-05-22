News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after biker hospitalised with “serious head injury” following crash in Derbyshire town

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward after a biker was seriously injured in a collision

By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read

The incident occurred on the B5035 Wash Green in Wirksworth on Wednesday, May 3. At around 10.00pm, a black Husqvarna motorcycle left the road and collided with a dry stone wall.

The rider suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he currently remains.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, those with dashcam footage from the time of the incident and anyone with further information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.
READ THIS: Man dies after a crash between motorbike and bus in Derbyshire

If you can help the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*267977:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

