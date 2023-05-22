News you can trust since 1855
Man dies after a crash between motorbike and a bus in Derbyshire

A man has died after a crash between a motorcycle and a bus in Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 22nd May 2023, 07:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 08:16 BST

Officers were called to an incident on the A6, near to Topley Pike, at around 5.50pm on Saturday to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a bus.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended, and the motorcyclist was found to have suffered serious injuries. He sadly died at the scene.

“The man’s family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time. Formal identification has not yet taken place.”

Officers are appealing for witnessesOfficers are appealing for witnesses
The road remained closed to allow for enquiries to take place, but has since re-opened

Police would like to appeal for anyone who was travelling along the A6 in that area, or with any dashcam footage, or in the moments before the collision to contact them on the details below, quoting reference 23000307544

Website – use their online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

