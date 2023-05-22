Officers were called to an incident on the A6, near to Topley Pike, at around 5.50pm on Saturday to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a bus.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended, and the motorcyclist was found to have suffered serious injuries. He sadly died at the scene.

“The man’s family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time. Formal identification has not yet taken place.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses

The road remained closed to allow for enquiries to take place, but has since re-opened

Police would like to appeal for anyone who was travelling along the A6 in that area, or with any dashcam footage, or in the moments before the collision to contact them on the details below, quoting reference 23000307544

Website – use their online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call 101.