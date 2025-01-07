East Midlands Ambulance Service declares first ever Critical Incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EMAS) has declared a critical incident for the first time in its history

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declaring the incident at 6pm last night, EMAS said it has put out more ambulance resource yesterday than ever before. However, the combination of significant patient demand, pressure within local hospitals, and flooding across the East Midlands, have led to this level of escalation.

The service said: “Declaring a critical incident includes a formal request for partner services to take immediate action to help mitigate the risk for people in our communities, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rapid release of ambulances from hospital departments. We appreciate this will be challenging for hospital colleagues however, we need to ensure we have emergency ambulances available to respond to people waiting in the community where life is at threat.

From this morning (Tuesday), local NHS Clinical Hubs to take Category 3 calls from EMAS and provide support and/or a local alternative NHS pathway for these patient. This allows EMAS to focus on responding to Category 1 (life-threatening) and Category 2 (serious) calls.

All Category 3 calls from NHS 111 receive a clinical validation from DHU Healthcare (the provider of 111 services) before it is sent for an ambulance.

East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EMAS) has this declared a critical incident for the first time

“Like many across the NHS, EMAS colleagues have been working tirelessly to respond to patient need. All internal actions and options to mitigate risk have been exhausted; therefore, a critical incident has been called to ensure mutual aid to support delivery of emergency and urgent patient care.

“The public is asked to help by using NHS services wisely and by taking regular medication to manage long-term conditions. If your illness or injury is not immediately life-threatening, please seek alternative care via a pharmacy, urgent treatment centre, or general practitioner (including out of hours services) – visit the NHS website for services near you: https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/services-near-you/

“Given the additional weather-related pressures being responded to by emergency services across the East Midlands, please act responsibly and do not take unnecessary risks.”

This is the first time that East Midlands Ambulance Service has declared a Critical Incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS England Ambulance Response Programme states Category 3 calls are for urgent calls such as abdominal pains, and which will include patients to be treated in their own home. The aim is to respond to these patients at least nine out of 10 times within 120 minutes.