Derbyshire resident shares how seeking support changed her life this Eating Disorders Awareness Week

As part of Eating Disorders Awareness Week (24 February to 2 March 2025), an annual awareness week aimed to challenge myths and misunderstandings around eating disorders, Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust are encouraging people to talk with their loved ones if they have concerns about their relationship with food, and to urge them to talk to a health professional.

This year the focus for Eating Disorders Awareness Week is on ‘anyone can be affected by an eating disorder.’ And Derbyshire Healthcare, the NHS Trust that runs eating disorder services in Derby and Derbyshire, wants local people to seek support if they, or a loved one, needs support.

According to the charity Beat, around 1.25 million people in the UK have an eating disorder. That’s at least one in 50 people. Eating disorders are a serious condition and something that spans age, gender, and ethnic background.

Some common examples of eating disorders may include ARFID (also known as avoidant restrictive food intake disorder), bulimia, binge eating disorder, and anorexia.

This awareness week, Derbyshire Healthcare aims to raise awareness around speaking out and seeking help.

*Amelia explains her experience of living with an eating disorder and highlights the importance of talking to others about their feelings.

Amelia’s story

“Having an eating disorder is an experience that is profoundly misunderstood. It is not all about food, body image or weight. It is so much deeper and more complex. It is a mental health condition that becomes all consuming.

“I was left physically suffocated by it with no way out. The pain and suffering feel unbearable, so you desperately cling to coping mechanisms as an outlet, in the hope they will reduce your self-hatred. Every sufferer experiences their eating disorder in their own unique way yet the pain, anguish and disconnection this mental health disorder produces are felt in equal magnitude by all.

“Getting help and speaking about my personal struggles was the best decision I ever made. I am forever grateful to have access to support and a specialist service that was able to take me in at such short notice whilst I was in such a critical state and my health was rapidly deteriorating – both physically and mentally.

“Recovery is an ongoing journey of personal growth and progression. There are dark days, but they are much lighter. I have learned to take negative emotions on the chin and feel through them, knowing they will pass.”

Eating disorder warning signs can often be missed, such as rapid weight loss, complex relationships with food and excessive exercise often being misinterpreted as phases, health kicks or diets. The NHS website (https://www.nhs.uk/mental-health/feelings-symptoms-behaviours/behaviours/eating-disorders/overview/) details some important warning signs to look out for.

While recovery may seem a lengthy process, eating disorders can be overcome with the right support. Derbyshire Healthcare offers a wide range of support to those with eating disorders from doctors, dietitians, nurses, therapists, and support workers.

If you, a friend or family member are struggling with eating, there is a variety of support that Derbyshire Healthcare provides for both adults and children:

· Adult Eating Disorder Service - https://www.derbyshirehealthcareft.nhs.uk/services/eating-disorders

· Children’s Mental Health Service, Eating Disorders - https://www.derbyshirehealthcareft.nhs.uk/services/childrens-mental-health-services-camhs-derby-and-southern-derbyshire/eating-disorders

Eating disorder support podcast

Derbyshire Healthcare’s Eating Disorders Service has also created a podcast hosted by the Assistant Psychologists within the service. The podcast has been developed to provide information around eating disorders, offer hints and tips and bust any myths. You can listen on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

It is important that local people can access support as quickly and easily as possible. Other organisations offering support include Beat, First Steps Derbyshire, Mind, YoungMinds and FREED Beeches.

For more information on Eating Disorders Awareness week, please visit http://www.b-eat.co.uk/

*Name has been changed for confidentiality.