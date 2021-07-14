Mask wearing to continue at Chesterfield hospital, bosses announce

Bosses at Chesterfield Royal Hospital have made the announcement ahead of Monday, July 19.

England’s ‘Freedom Day’ – the term coined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to refer to the end of all coronavirus measures, such as wearing a face mask and social distancing – is on July 19.

Confirming the relaxation of Covid rules at a Government press conference this week, Mr Johnson said that “now is the right moment” to end the current restrictions, despite concerns over a potential third wave of Covid cases and deaths.

However, the hospital posted on its Facebook page: “You will no doubt have seen that a number of restrictions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic will be ending on Monday, July 19.

“However, we’re sure you will understand that in order to ensure that we’re taking all possible precautions to protect our staff and patients, some of whom have serious underlying health conditions, all current restrictions will remain in place throughout this hospital.

“This means our staff, visitors and anyone entering the building will still be expected to wear a surgical face mask, provided at all of our main entrances, and observe social distancing where possible to keep everyone safe.

“Thank you in advance for your cooperation.”

Rail companies have said mask wearing on their services will be optional, while Stagecoach, which operates bus services in and around Chesterfield, is still deliberating on its future policy.