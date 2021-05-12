Derbyshire MP urges residents to be vigilant as Covid-19 numbers increase

Maggie Throup, MP for Erewash, issued the message to those living in Long Eaton after a significant outbreak of coronavirus which was identified as originating at Wilsthorpe School on Derby Road.

More than 150 people with a direct link to the academy have tested positive for the virus, with Derbyshire County Council being notified of a further 17 confirmed cases at other schools in the area.

Maggie Throup, MP for Erewash

In the seven days up to May 5, the rate of infection per 100,000 people was 140.4 in Erewash, meaning it is now the local authority area in England with the highest Covid-19 infection rate.

Issuing her message, Ms Throup said: “I have been in constant contact with Derbyshire’s Director of Public Health, Dean Wallace, in order to monitor the situation and to offer my support, and I would like to thank him and his team for the amazing work they have done so far to contain the spread.

“The management team at Wilsthorpe School also acted rapidly to contain the virus and have worked extremely hard along with the public health professionals.

“Testing is a key part of the effort and over the weekend 2,200 PCR tests were conducted which will undoubtably help to cut the number of community transmissions.

“I want to urge all residents with links to the school, who are not displaying symptoms and who have not already done so, to come forward and get a lateral flow test at West Park Leisure Centre as soon as possible.

“However, those displaying symptoms should call 119 to book a PCR test straight away at the testing site closest to you home.

“In addition, a dedicated website has been established to provide the community with updates as and when the situation changes which can be accessed at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/wilsthorpe.

“This outbreak shows that the virus is still circulating in our communities and has not gone away, and it continues to be vital we all follow the simple rules of Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air.”

