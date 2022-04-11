Chesterfield Royal Hospital moves to second highest alert level as demand on services continues

Shortly after 2pm on Monday, there were 65 patients with Covid at the Royal. Three weeks ago, that number was 59.

The hospital is currently operating at Opel 3 meaning it is experiencing ‘major pressure’ on services.

This is just one down from the highest possible alert level, Opel 4, which was triggered last Wednesday (April 6) after the high demand led to fears that patient care could not be delivered safely.

Despite this, the situation at Chesterfield Royal Hospital remains precarious with 10 per cent of staff currently off – 5.2 per cent of those with Covid – and operations reportedly being cancelled as the remaining clinical staff are moved around to cover for their colleagues.

The hospital continues to urge the public to stay away from its emergency department except for in "genuine, life-threatening situations" so it can “prioritise the most poorly patients.”