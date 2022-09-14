Chesterfield Royal Hospital issue update for patients ahead of bank holiday for Queen’s funeral
Chesterfield Royal Hospital has updated patients as they plan for the bank holiday next Monday.
Chesterfield Royal Hospital issued a statement to patients today, saying they were continuing to develop their plans for the bank holiday on Monday, September 19 for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
A CRH spokesperson said: “Much appreciation and gratitude is given to colleagues working through the implications for the bank holiday. This is ongoing and is being coordinated across the Trust and system we work in.
“Our goal is to continue to provide essential and urgent care on Monday. Patients will be contacted as this picture develops and if there is any impact on planned care.”
Most GPs across Chesterfield and Derbyshire are expected to close for the bank holiday, and will not be making appointments for in-person or telephone consultations.
Patients are also asked to order any repeat prescriptions they require in time to ensure adequate provision over the bank holiday. GP practices usually require 48 hours notice to organise a repeat prescription.