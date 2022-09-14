On Wednesday, September 14, Derbyshire County Council issued a statement confirming that they were aware of traffic issues in Long Eaton today.

A DCC spokesperson said: “This is mainly due to a leaking gas pipe that Cadent Gas are fixing, which has meant that there are traffic lights on Nottingham Road. Please avoid the area if you can.”

Traffic has been building on Nottingham Road today.

