Drivers urged to avoid busy route through Derbyshire town after gas leak – with repairs continuing until next week
Motorists have been warned to avoid a busy route following a gas leak in a Derbyshire town – as repairs are set to continue into next week.
On Wednesday, September 14, Derbyshire County Council issued a statement confirming that they were aware of traffic issues in Long Eaton today.
A DCC spokesperson said: “This is mainly due to a leaking gas pipe that Cadent Gas are fixing, which has meant that there are traffic lights on Nottingham Road. Please avoid the area if you can.”
The council added that Cadent engineers were due to finish their work along the route by Tuesday, September 20 – with congestion possible in the area until then.