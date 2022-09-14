News you can trust since 1855
Drivers urged to avoid busy route through Derbyshire town after gas leak – with repairs continuing until next week

Motorists have been warned to avoid a busy route following a gas leak in a Derbyshire town – as repairs are set to continue into next week.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 1:41 pm

On Wednesday, September 14, Derbyshire County Council issued a statement confirming that they were aware of traffic issues in Long Eaton today.

A DCC spokesperson said: “This is mainly due to a leaking gas pipe that Cadent Gas are fixing, which has meant that there are traffic lights on Nottingham Road. Please avoid the area if you can.”

Traffic has been building on Nottingham Road today.

The council added that Cadent engineers were due to finish their work along the route by Tuesday, September 20 – with congestion possible in the area until then.

