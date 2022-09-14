“Stupid” Derbyshire youths caught dealing in Premier Inn hotel room avoid jail

James Haymes, 18, and Aiden Bent, 20, both from Matlock, were arrested in 2019 when staff at the Buxton hotel “became suspicious”.

Prosecutor Sarah Allen said a police search at the premises uncovered nearly 230 grams of cannabis, 26 wraps of heroin, 41 cocaine deals and 20 grams of ketamine.

Twenty-nine MDMA tablets, six bags of MDMA crystals along with digital scales and resealable bags were also found.

James Haymes, 18, and Aiden Bent, 20, both from Matlock, were arrested in 2019 when staff at the Buxton hotel “became suspicious”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While £3,000 in cash was found in a vehicle parked in the car park.

Seized mobile phones were analysed which showed “mass marketing” emails sent out to 40 recipients advertising “fat bags” crack cocaine and heroin.

The court heard another separate raid at Bent’s home address found cocaine and ketamine as well as £370 in cash.

A phone seized at the address showed messages requesting cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine.

Haymes and Bent were aged just 16 and 17 at the time.

Haymes was of previous good character however Bent had 12 previous offences, including affray, possession with intent to supply and possession of an imitation firearm.

Both were due to be sentenced in March this year – however Recorder Jason MacAdam agreed to impose a non-custodial sentence if both could find honest employment and comply with probation supervision.

He told them today: “If you were incarcerated with sophisticated offenders they would take advantage of you,

"You were a couple of numpties making money for other people who take advantage of stupid boys playing at being drug dealers.

"But you were caught – once you’re in that game it’s hard to stay out.”

However the judge heard since his last appearance at court in March Bent had stayed out of trouble and found employment, while Haymes was also working and a new father to a six-month old child.

The judge told them: “You’ve distanced yourself from others who might push you back in that direction – both of you seem to have grown up and learned the value of a hard day’s work.

"Please do not bring yourselves back here by committing any offences or not complying – I don’t want to lock you up but you will get locked up.”

Both admitted possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Bent, of Pope Carr Road, Matlock, was handed a three-year community order with 31 rehabilitation activity days.