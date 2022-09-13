Alex Muckle, 29, delivered the blow as his children - aged one and five - yelled and cried from the backseat of the family car, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Magistrates were told the children’s mother was left with “blood running down her face” and the punch followed a “backhander” to her mouth.

When Muckle was brought into the dock District Judge Andrew Davison asked him if his choice of clothing was “some sort of joke” - he replied, “it’s a make”.

Alex Muckle, 29, delivered the blow as his children - aged one and five - yelled and cried from the backseat of the family car, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Alexis Mercer described how on November 5 last year Muckle was with his partner and the two youngsters at a fireworks display.

She said: “The defendant had been drinking four cans and decided he would drive from the fireworks to the pub.

“At the pub he consumed more alcohol and as they walked to the car the defendant was staggering.

“(The victim) said they should get a taxi but she was concerned about how he would react if she pushed it further. She got in the car with the children.”

Ms Mercer said during the drive home Muckle’s partner was “pleading” for him to stop the car, however he threatened her to “shut up or he would shut her up”.

As the couple neared their home an argument broke out which culminated in a “backhander” to Muckle’s partner’s mouth.

Ms Mercer said: “He pulled up outside their home address, the defendant faced her and with his right fist he punched her to the right side of her face.

“She immediately felt pain and felt blood running down her face. The children started yelling and crying.”

Muckle’s partner immediately got out of the car with her eldest child and ran to a neighbour’s house - who returned with her to collect the toddler still in the vehicle.

Police arrived soon afterwards.

The court heard Muckle had six previous convictions for seven offences.

Clare James, Muckle’s solicitor, said her client was “remorseful” for his behaviour, “especially so that children were present”, she added.

She said: “He is willing to work with probation to get help for this offence.”

Muckle, of Broom Avenue, Pilsley, admitted assault with actual bodily harm.

District Judge Andrew Davison, jailing him for 26 weeks, said: “This is a nasty offence and can only be a custodial sentence.

“It’s a mean and cruel offence - there were children aged five and one years old and you left her with permanent scarring.