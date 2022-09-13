Jamie Cauldwell, 43, was followed by police after reports that he was seen pulling up in the car with a can of beer “shouting at the top of his voice”.

Prosecutor Alexis Mercer told Chesterfield Magistrates Court the defendant eventually pulled over - at which point police found a partially-consumed can of beer in the driver’s door pocket.

She said: “He was arrested after a breath test and further arrested for having no licence or insurance.

“He has never passed a UK driving test and the vehicle was his mother’s motability vehicle.”

After his arrest Cauldwell gave a sample of 131 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - putting him almost four times over the drink drive limit.

Paul Green, Cauldwell’s solicitor, said his client had been driving his brother to a medical appointment, adding: “He was under pressure to take him for treatment for a medical condition.”

While the solicitor was addressing the judge Cauldwell interrupted, saying “I was arguing with my brother”.

Cauldwell, of Park Road, Belper, admitted drink driving, driving uninsured and unlicensed.

District Judge Andrew Davison told him: “This is one of the highest readings (of alcohol) I’ve ever seen.

“You posed a significant danger to the public - you had the audacity to sit in the car drinking a can while shouting the odds with your brother.

“Your own disabled brother was in the front of the car with you.”

The judge, noting Cauldwell had no previous convictions, suspended an 18-week jail term and handed him a 36-month driving ban.

Cauldwell was ordered to pay a £150 fine, a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

While the judge was still speaking, Caulwell said: “Can I run to the toilet mate?”

Judge Davison, warning Cauldwell he risked being placed in custody cells, said: “I’m not your mate - you should have gone before you came in.”