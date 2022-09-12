Takeaway driver aiming rifle at pigeon on Chesterfield street was 'testing weapon'

Gyurel Kecho, 39, was arrested after armed response officers were called out to Chester Street, Brampton, on July 30.

The defendant had been seen by drinkers at the nearby Spotted Frog pub pointing the Walther rifle at houses from the car park where he had pulled up.

Prosecutor Alexis Mercer told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how police found pellets in the gun’s magazine and its bolt in the forward position “as if ready to fire”.

While a “zombie” knife – often made with serrated and ornate blades inspired by zombie films - was found with the gun. Kecho was arrested.

Ms Mercer said: “Prior to this he had been to the air rifle shop - he pulled up in a car park and noticed a bulb out in a brake light.

“He saw the pigeon in a tree on Chester Street, took the rifle out and aimed at the but couldn’t get a clear shot so he put the air rifle back in the boot of the car.”

The court heard Kecho had a previous conviction for possession of an offensive weapon - a baseball bat - in a public place.

Nadine Wilford, Kecho’s solicitor, said the defendant had taken out the gun in the car park to “examine the scope” - which had been adjusted at the gun shop.

She said: “He had no intention of shooting the pigeon in the area he was in - he shoots at a private farm in Ashbourne.

“He found an interest in hunting when serving nine months’ national service in Bulgaria.

“He didn’t believe anyone would be able to see him - he is embarrassed that he didn’t realise it was an offence.”

Kecho, of Bank Street, Chesterfield, admitted possession of a gun and a knife in a public place.

District Judge Andrew Davison told him: “Your record does not assist you at all - I don’t believe you were not going to shoot the pigeon. Testing the site is nonsense.”