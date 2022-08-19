Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gyurel Kecho, 39, was seen leaning against a fence with the Walther rifle - when police arrived it was loaded with a pellet and its bolt was forward, ready to fire, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

Police also uncovered a “commando-type” knife which hunting enthusiast Kecho used to “gut the animals he kills”, Ms Allsop added.

She said: “On July 30 at 5pm a member of the door staff described seeing a group of lads in the bar looking outside - they said someone was standing with a gun at a fence pointing at houses.”

Police were called after he was seen aiming an air rifle. Image for illustration only.

When officers arrived 15 minutes later they found the gun in a bag in Kecho’s car along with the large blade and an armed response officer made the firearm safe.

During a police interview, Kecho claimed he had been making deliveries, having left the weapon in the boot after an earlier trip to the gun shop.

Ms Allsop said: “He had intended to put the rifle away but forgot about it - he pulled up at the carpark and noticed one of the bulbs in his car was out.

“While in the carpark he saw a pigeon in a tree, saw the rifle was still in the boot and aimed at the pigeon to shoot it.

“But he couldn’t get a clear shot, so he put the rifle back in the car - police then arrived.

“The knife goes with the air rifle when he goes hunting - he uses it to gut the animals he kills.”

The court heard Kecho had a previous conviction for possession of an offensive weapon - a baseball bat.

Kecho’s solicitor requested a pre-sentence report on the basis that her client had a previous weapons conviction.

She added that the baseball bat had merely been found in the defendant’s car.

Kecho, of Bank Street, Chesterfield, admitted possession of a gun and a knife in a public place.