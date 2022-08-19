Takeaway driver seen taking aim at pigeon with air rifle by drinkers at Chesterfield pub
Armed response police officers were called out when a takeaway delivery driver was seen taking aim at a pigeon with an air rifle by drinkers at Chesterfield pub the Spotted Frog, a court heard.
Gyurel Kecho, 39, was seen leaning against a fence with the Walther rifle - when police arrived it was loaded with a pellet and its bolt was forward, ready to fire, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.
Police also uncovered a “commando-type” knife which hunting enthusiast Kecho used to “gut the animals he kills”, Ms Allsop added.
She said: “On July 30 at 5pm a member of the door staff described seeing a group of lads in the bar looking outside - they said someone was standing with a gun at a fence pointing at houses.”
When officers arrived 15 minutes later they found the gun in a bag in Kecho’s car along with the large blade and an armed response officer made the firearm safe.
During a police interview, Kecho claimed he had been making deliveries, having left the weapon in the boot after an earlier trip to the gun shop.
Ms Allsop said: “He had intended to put the rifle away but forgot about it - he pulled up at the carpark and noticed one of the bulbs in his car was out.
“While in the carpark he saw a pigeon in a tree, saw the rifle was still in the boot and aimed at the pigeon to shoot it.
“But he couldn’t get a clear shot, so he put the rifle back in the car - police then arrived.
“The knife goes with the air rifle when he goes hunting - he uses it to gut the animals he kills.”
The court heard Kecho had a previous conviction for possession of an offensive weapon - a baseball bat.
Kecho’s solicitor requested a pre-sentence report on the basis that her client had a previous weapons conviction.
She added that the baseball bat had merely been found in the defendant’s car.
Kecho, of Bank Street, Chesterfield, admitted possession of a gun and a knife in a public place.
His case was adjourned for probation reports.