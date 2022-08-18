Jaill for banned Chesterfield driver who led police on dangerous car chase

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year Luke Marston, 29, was given an eight-month jail term suspended for 18 months following the dangerous pursuit in Chesterfield town centre in June 2020.

However on December 28, 2021, while still serving his suspension period, he was caught in a friend’s car – which he was using to move homes.

Will Bennett, defending, said Marston and his pregnant partner were living in a “less than salubrious” part of Chesterfield and had been offered a new home.

Marston was sentenced at Derby Crown Court

He said: “The couple had the chance to move to a newbuild and jumped at the chance. He didn’t have much money and had to move himself.”

Mr Bennett described how Marston “foolishly” took up his friend’s offer to borrow his car and now found himself in breach of his suspended sentence order.

The court heard Marston had numerous driving offences on his record including dangerous driving, careless driving, failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

Judge Jonathan Bennett told him: “You have an unattractive record but a recorder gave you a chance.

"He didn’t say in passing, ‘by the way, if anyone says you can borrow their car you can do it, but only for a couple of hours’.”

Marston, of Baden Powell Road, admitted driving while banned and uninsured and breaching a court order.

The judge jailed the new father of a seven-week-old daughter for nine months and banned him from driving for 16 months.