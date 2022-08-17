News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield woman stole Red Bull and Monster cans during £70 Co-op raid

A Chesterfield woman made off with cans of Red Bull and Monster energy drinks and steaks in a Co-op raid worth £70, a court heard.

By Ben McVay
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:49 am
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:51 am

Claire Vine, 46, stole the groceries to consume at home as she was “struggling with finances”, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Shairoz Ahmed said on May 28, Vine was seen putting the items in her handbag at the Chesterfield store before exiting and putting them in a car outside.

The court heard Vine had previous convictions for shoplifting and dishonesty.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

However Kirsty Sargent, Vine’s solicitor, said: “These were items she was going to consume at home - they were for the home. She was struggling with finances.”

The court heard Vine was currently serving a 12-month community order with 40 hours unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days – however the May 28 theft predated the order.

Vine, of Denby Avenue, Inkersall, admitted theft.

District Judge Andrew Davison ordered an extension of one month to her current community order. She was also ordered to pay £70 compensation.