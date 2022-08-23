Chesterfield councillor praises NHS staff who treated mystery illness which could have left him blind

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Ed Fordham has given thanks to NHS workers for the ‘amazing’ care he received from them, despite struggling with difficult conditions and staff shortages.

Coun Fordham, who represents Brockwell at Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Nurses, doctors, support staff, admin, pharmacy and more besides were constantly helpful, supportive and caring to a level that was just amazing.

“I was in pain, scared, tired, in something of a fever and had an infection advancing up my face causing my eye to close.

“The staff were brilliant.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He initially attended Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s A&E department on Monday, August 15, but due to the shortage of available doctors he went home after several hours of waiting.

However the next day his GP, Dr Tarun Narula, of Inspire Health, urged him to go to A&E again after seeing the severity of his condition.

After another long wait, he was seen by consultant Esteban Herrera, who ‘at a glance’ saw the problem and ordered more tests to be done.

Coun Fordham continued: “I was subsequently, at his recommendation, transferred to The Hallamshire where a procedure was smoothly and sympathetically enacted by Dr Hannah Huguet (maxillofacial).”

The cause of the swelling was found to be an abscess at the root of a tooth, which had burst and caused an infection.

MORE NEWS: Care home and apartment block plans for Chesterfield site

Now recovering from his ordeal at home, Coun Fordham has highlighted the ‘skill, insight and professionalism’ of the three people who helped him the most – Dr Tarun Narula, consultant Esteban Herrera and Dr Hannah Huguet.

“Without the intervention of these three and the staff who support them, the infection I was experiencing would have jeopardised my face and ultimately my sight,” he said.

“I will be forever grateful to them for the speed and medical care they showed when I was at my lowest and sinking.”