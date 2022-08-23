Urban explorer’s remarkable photos show inside the crumbling Chesterfield Hotel – as demolition nears completion
An urban explorer has taken what may be the final photos of the Chesterfield Hotel before the building is demolished.
The demolition of the Chesterfield Hotel has taken place gradually since May. Some sections of the iconic building are completely destroyed, while others remain intact for the time being.
An urban explorer, Lost Places & Forgotten Faces, recently visited the site. Here are 18 photos he took – giving Chesterfield residents what could be their last glimpse into the hotel before it disappears.
