News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
An urban explorer has taken some impressive photos of what remains of the Chesterfield Hotel.
An urban explorer has taken some impressive photos of what remains of the Chesterfield Hotel.

Urban explorer’s remarkable photos show inside the crumbling Chesterfield Hotel – as demolition nears completion

An urban explorer has taken what may be the final photos of the Chesterfield Hotel before the building is demolished.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:16 pm

The demolition of the Chesterfield Hotel has taken place gradually since May. Some sections of the iconic building are completely destroyed, while others remain intact for the time being.

READ THIS: Derbyshire mum set for 160ft charity abseil to thank hospital who saved her daughter’s life

An urban explorer, Lost Places & Forgotten Faces, recently visited the site. Here are 18 photos he took – giving Chesterfield residents what could be their last glimpse into the hotel before it disappears.

1. The Chesterfield Hotel

Parts of the hotel seem relatively unscathed from the outside.

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales

2. Demolition underway

Much of the site, however, has been demolished since work began in May.

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales

3. 138 years of history

Formerly known as the Station Hotel, the site had been open since 1877. Before it closed in 2015, it was one of the town’s longest-running businesses.

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales

4. Derelict site

The condition of the site deteriorated after the closure of the hotel.

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Chesterfield HotelDerbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 5