Derbyshire mum set for 160ft charity abseil to thank hospital who saved her daughter’s life

Tracey Evison from Wingerworth will be taking part in The Children’s Hospital Charity’s ‘Team Theo's Abseil 2022’.

It will see her descend 160ft down the Owen Building in Sheffield on Saturday, October 8.

The thankful mum is taking on the challenge in aid of the Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where her daughter Lucy Needham received treatment almost eight years ago.

Tracey is taking on the 160ft abseil to say thank you to staff who helped save her daughter's life

Lucy was just 10-months-old when she underwent emergency brain surgery at the hospital in August 2014 as well as several rounds of chemotherapy and stem cell treatment as she fought for life after being diagnosed with a rare, malignant brain tumour.

Today, the youngster remains under the care of various teams managing the after-effects of treatment, but MRI scans continue to show no evidence of a relapse.

Tracey said: “Every year that passes is a huge milestone for us. She is doing remarkably well and is loving life. We are busy planning her 9th birthday party and sometimes I have to pinch myself that we’ve made it this far.

L-R Lucy Needham and mum Tracey Evison

“Sheffield Children’s will always have a special place in my heart. I’m so thankful for everything this wonderful hospital has done and continues to do for Lucy. The professionals are the best in their fields and deserve the facilities to match their skills and expertise.”

The fundraising effort in Lucy’s honour has now raised over £50,000 for various causes including The Children’s Hospital Charity, with eight members of ‘Team Lucy’ set to take part in the charity abseil.

Tracey added: “We have done an abseil previously in the Peak District, but I’ve since realised this one is double the height! The initial tip back over the edge at 160ft is going to take some mental focus, but what Lucy has been through over the years will be at the forefront of my mind as I lean back to make that first step for the abseil.”

The Team Lucy fundraising has for the last three years been devoted to the appeal to build a new Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s.

Opened to patients in December 2021, the new ward is bigger and brighter with improved spaces for parents to stay with their children, a dedicated playroom and schoolroom, and more patient bedrooms have en-suite facilities.

Tracey said: “I was thrilled to hear the ward has been completed and very proud to see ‘Team Lucy’ written on one of the donor recognition plaques. The ward is your home during treatment days and it’s so nice to now hear it’s a much brighter, pleasant and more comfortable place to be.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has supported our efforts.

"It’s always been my focus during the darkest of days with Lucy and it helps give me a purpose when it’s so hard to comprehend why Lucy has to go through what she does. It helps me make sense of a very painful part of our lives.”

To support Tracey’s fundraising visit https://events.tchc.org.uk/fundraisers/traceyevison