Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Evans is holding the event at All Saints Church in Ashover on September 3 in memory of her husband, Tim Evans, who died in Ashgate Hospice’s care in February – aged just 56.

The 50-year-old, from Ashover, wants to raise £2,000 towards a new bed at the hospice’s Inpatient Unit – an idea inspired by how comfortable Ashgate made Tim in his final days.

Tim was diagnosed with Metastatic Rectal Cancer in 2019 and received palliative care for three years until his death six months ago.

Sarah, Tim, Lucy and Alice Evans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah described Tim as a “wonderful” husband and father, who loved his family and two children, Lucy, 16, and Alice, 13, “more than anything”.

She said: “After three years of battling, Tim slipped peacefully away in Ashgate Hospice on February 27 this year.

“The care we’ve received has just been out of this world. We have had wonderful support from the palliative care nurses, counselling for me and our girls and help from the social care team too. The bed he had was just amazing and we want other people to be able to have the same experience.

“Thank goodness for Ashgate and all the other hospices up and down the country. We couldn’t have managed without them.”

The concert, dubbed the Tim Evans Musical Extravaganza, will take place on September 3 between 3.00pm and 7.00pm, and will play host to a number of local musicians.

Among the acts performing are the Honey Belles, Ashover Brass Band and Ashover Celebration Choir, as well as Sarah, her two daughters, her niece and a selection of her musician friends.

There will be a break for afternoon tea and Sarah is kindly asking for people to make donations of cakes and scones as well as raffle prizes.

Hayley Wardle, director of quality and patient care, added: “It’s so sad that Tim is no longer with us but I’m glad we were able to be there for him, as well as Sarah and her daughters, at the end of his life.

“At Ashgate we always try to go above and beyond to create lasting memories for our patients, so to hear that one of our specialist beds made Tim so comfortable is just wonderful.

“The fact Sarah and her daughters are organising this concert so more families can have that experience in the future is just lovely. I’d like to wish them the best of luck for the concert and thank them for helping us to fund our care for the people who need us most.”