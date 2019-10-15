Chesterfield campus of University of Derby holds suicide prevention event

A suicide prevention event has been held at the Chesterfield campus of the University of Derby.

The event, which took place at the St Helena building on Sheffield Road, coincided with World Mental Health Day last Thursday.

There were various stalls at the event.

Solomon Towuru, a lecturer in mental health, said: "The day was designed to raise awareness around suicide and inform every one about the support available for people experiencing challenging issues in their life."

There were stalls and fun activities on offer during the day.

Charities were also in attendance and funds were raised for them through sales of cakes and t-shirts.

If you need someone to speak to in confidence, you can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123.

