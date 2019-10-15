Booze-fuelled husband left his wife with injuries after a “tussle”

An alcohol-troubled husband who left his wife with bruises and torn-out hair has been placed on a Better Relationships programme.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 10 how Balbir Sandhu, 58, of The Green, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, had been involved in a “tussle” with his wife which left her injured after he had been drinking.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam revealed there had been eight police call-outs to the couple’s address.

She said: “In relation to the complainant, she described a lengthy relationship where they have been married many years and have a 31-year-old daughter and she lived at the home address.

“He had been drinking and he accepts there was a tussle between them and he grabbed her and he caused pain and discomfort.”

Mrs Haslam showed photos to the court of Sandhu’s wife with red marks to her chest with strands of loose hair that had been pulled from her scalp.

Mrs Haslam added that Sandhu’s wife had also suffered a cut to her knuckle and redness to a wrist.

However, Mrs Haslam said the complainant retracted her statement but the Crown Prosecution Service accepted Sandhu’s guilty plea on the basis of having committed a common assault.

Sandhu, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to common assault after the incident on June 14.

The court also heard Sandhu has already been made subject to a six-month community order with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after using threatening behaviour at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said alcohol has been a contributing factor during the incident at the hospital and the during the incident with his wife which pre-dates the hospital incident.

Mr Tomlinson added: “He was drunk and there was a deterioration in his mental health and to his credit at the time he was seeking help with an admission to hospital.”

Sandhu was sentenced to a community order lasting until April 9, 2021, with a Building Better Relationships programme.

He was also fined £100 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs.