The new A&E department at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

The glowing praise has been revealed following a patient survey conducted by the Care Quality Commission. The survey looked at the experiences of people who attended urgent and emergency care services during September at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Results of the survey were published towards the end of last month with the hospital scoring an overall rating of 8.1 out of 10 – placing it eighth out of the 122 NHS Trusts in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

242 patients from Chesterfield Royal Hospital responded to the CQC survey in which they rated their experience across eight categories: arrival, waiting times, doctors and nurses, care and treatment, tests, hospital facilities, respect and dignity, and overall experience.

The Trust scored the same as, or better than, the average rating for all eight categories.

Michelle Veitch, Chief Operating Officer, said: “This is a great achievement for the Trust and based on the themes from the results we have already begun to resolve and improve thanks, in part, to our new ED development which opened on 21 June.”

Waiting times was the area of least satisfaction – scoring a 5.2 out of 10 but still ‘better than expected’, according to the CQC. The hospital also scored 2.2 for information about waiting times and 2.8 on being updated on waiting times: but even these low scores were about the same as other trusts nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey took place between November 2022 and March 2023 and looked at the experience of thousands of people across the country.

Dr Hal Spencer, chief executive commented: “We still need people to ensure they are only coming to ED when they really need us… Think! If you can finish your tea, do you really need ED? We’re generally to be regarded as once in a lifetime visit and for only the most serious cases but we are here when you need us and provide great care and experience, when compared to other Trusts in this survey.”