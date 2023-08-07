Firefighters descend on “serious house fire” in Derbyshire town – with four crews deployed to the scene
A serious fire broke out at a property in a Derbyshire town in the early hours of this morning.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports at 5.19am this morning of a serious fire at an address on Hampton Close, West Hallam, Ilkeston.
Emergency services were called to the scene – with fire crews from Ilkeston, Heanor, Nottingham Road and Ascot Drive attending.
A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to commence later today. No further information is currently available.