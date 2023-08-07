News you can trust since 1855
Firefighters descend on “serious house fire” in Derbyshire town – with four crews deployed to the scene

A serious fire broke out at a property in a Derbyshire town in the early hours of this morning.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports at 5.19am this morning of a serious fire at an address on Hampton Close, West Hallam, Ilkeston.

Emergency services were called to the scene – with fire crews from Ilkeston, Heanor, Nottingham Road and Ascot Drive attending.

A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to commence later today. No further information is currently available.

