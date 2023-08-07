News you can trust since 1855
Drugged-up e-scooter rider with no insurance or licence arrested in Derbyshire town

Officers arrested an e-scooter rider and seized their vehicle in a Derbyshire town – after they were found to be under the influence of drugs.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 09:39 BST

After receiving a series of reports concerning drugs offences in Darley Dale, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team undertook proactive patrols last week – which led to an arrest.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Detainee was witnessed riding around the area on an e-scooter which has also been seized due to rider having no license and no insurance.

“Rider also found under the influence of drugs as well as being found in possession of drugs.

“We are aware that e-scooters are a problem in the area and we will be taking positive action.”