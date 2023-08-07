Drugged-up e-scooter rider with no insurance or licence arrested in Derbyshire town

After receiving a series of reports concerning drugs offences in Darley Dale, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team undertook proactive patrols last week – which led to an arrest.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Detainee was witnessed riding around the area on an e-scooter which has also been seized due to rider having no license and no insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rider also found under the influence of drugs as well as being found in possession of drugs.