“We came here to Chesterfield, and loved the town”: Q&A with the Barkworthy Dog Emporium

1 . What made you jump from Manchester to Chesterfield to open the shop?

Carole: “We actually signed the lease two years ago today, and we opened in September 2021. The motivation behind it was a whole change of life for us really. We lived over the other side of the Peaks, near Manchester. And we had a lot of drama and tragedy. We lost our dogs and my dad. And with Covid, it kinda gave us a kick up the bum to start a new life, didn’t it. Tony: “Yeah. Also, where we came from, it was not unlike round here. There was a lot of old industrial pit land, that had been converted, that hadn’t been built on for obvious reasons. But then they started to build on it. So it became like housing, housing… a bit like everywhere in the country. Five, six thousand houses going up. No new roads, no new schools. And it became really quite congested. So we were looking around for somewhere. Because, you know, we’re getting on now. We don’t need to be in that rat race. We came here to Chesterfield, and loved the town. It was in lockdown so it was really quiet. We couldn’t really gauge what kind of normal hustle and bustle it was, but we could see a historic market, a lovely market town.” Carole: “The people were really friendly, weren’t they.” Tony: “Yeah. So we kinda walked into this little yard area. And we saw this, and we thought ‘this will do us’.” Photo: Barkworthy Dog Emporium, Theatre Yard, Chesterfield