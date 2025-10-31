Derbyshire families say they have been left in limbo by the county council after their children were allocated special educational needs school places that do not exist in a building that may never be built.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolsover parents Natalie and Tom Weaver were told in May that their five-year-old son Charlie would be able to join Stubbin Wood School in Shirebrook from October, once a planned new building opened to allow an increase in pupil numbers.

But that start date has come and gone without a brick being laid, and Natalie says she received no official communications from the council or school, instead learning about the situation through second-hand conversations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie, 35, a full-time carer to Charlie, who is non-verbal, has global developmental delay and an eating disorder, said: “Obviously he’s that age when he should have started school in September, but when we were offered this place for October we thought it would only be four weeks and we’d make do.

Natalie Weaver has been left struggling to home school her son Charlie after the SEND school place she was promised failed to materialise. (Photo: Contributed)

“Then I went down to the school site at the start of term to have a look around and there was no sign of any construction work.

“I got in touch with our caseworker and asked how long we’d be waiting. They offered us home tutoring in the meantime, which hasn’t started even now, but we still thought it would just be a temporary delay until the school building was in place.”

It was only after sharing the family’s experience on Facebook that Natalie connected with other parents in similar circumstances, and none of them were any the wiser about the reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the Team Education Trust, which runs Stubbin Wood – Derbyshire’s largest special school – announced plans for the new 60-place satellite building for primary-aged pupils with SEND [Special Educational Needs and Disabilities], to be located next to the existing nursery facilities on Burlington Avenue.

Ofsted has raised serious concerns over Derbyshire's largest special school Stubbin Wood, following an inspection in July. (Image: Google)

According to project documents, the proposal was for “a new purpose-built school building, tailored to meet the needs of a specific cohort of primary pupils, and has been developed in partnership with Derbyshire County Council.”

It was intended to open with 15 pupils, rising to 30 the following term, then 60 within one year of opening.

However, in July, Stubbin Wood was inspected by Ofsted, and their report – published in mid-October – raised serious concerns over the organisation which seem to have thrown any such developments into doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted downgraded the school from its previous rating of Good, and rated its quality of education, leadership and management as inadequate.

Hayley Bowler, pictured with her daughter Sofia, says the Stubbin Wood case is clear breach of the council's legal duties. (Photo: Contributed)

The first line of the report reads: “Stubbin Wood School does not provide a safe environment for pupils to learn.”

Inspectors makes no specific mention of the building plans, but do note “there is insufficient leadership capacity to support staff and bring about the wide range of changes needed,” later adding, “The school has been too slow to address known risks relating to the school’s sites.”

Families left waiting for the promised places can only guess at any links between the report and the lack of building work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie said: “It’s clear that the school is going to have to do a lot of work but the council did not say anything to us directly.”

Instead, confirmation came an unrelated source, fellow Bolsover resident Hayley Bowler, who has had many dealings with DCC’s education department in a fight to access support for her own five-year-old profoundly autistic daughter Sofia.

Hayley, who is now training to be a legal advocate for parents in such cases, said: “My husband and I run extra-curricular classes for children with SEND and we’re looking to set up dedicated EOTAS [Education Other Than In School] premises.

“We’ve been sending our proposals to the council and getting zero communication back, so eventually I demanded a meeting with the head of SEND, Gary Saul.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knowing how many parents have faced difficulties getting straight answers from the council, Hayley asked her network of parents if they had any other issues to raise while she had the opportunity, which brought her into contact with Natalie and another source whose identity she will not reveal.

Hayley said: “The night before the meeting, on October 16, someone called me and said, ‘That building is not being built, it’s just not going ahead.’

“I put that to Gary and asked when they planned to tell the parents, and he just said ‘I don’t know.’ He was forthcoming and honest with me, but regarding Stubbin Wood the council has been evasive.

“All of the parents have been told different things, and there are lots of discrepancies, but I think if I hadn’t put that pressure on they would still believe the building is going to happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “As a parent and advocate, it is deeply concerning that families are having to rely on me, a member of the public, to access critical information that should be transparently communicated by the local authority and the school themselves. This situation represents a clear breach of the council’s statutory duties.

“No parent should have to chase the council for information about their child’s legal entitlement to education, and no child should be left without a place because of administrative failings and secrecy. Transparency, accountability, and proper communication are the bare minimum families deserve.

“Until these obligations are fulfilled and families are given honest updates, Derbyshire County Council remains in breach of its legal duty to some of the most vulnerable children in our community.”

According to Hayley, there are at least a dozen families left in the lurch by Stubbin Wood, with children currently either in poorly-supported mainstream schools, or like Natalie and Charlie, struggling to get by at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie, who also has two teenage children to think about, said: “Charlie doesn’t really understand but he was attending nursery last year and had that routine of going every day. That’s all gone now.

“At the end of the day he’s missing out on school and the special provision that they should be legally providing for him under his Education, Health and Care Plan.

“I’m trying to do as much as I can with him to keep his mind busy but I’m not a SEND teacher and I don’t know how to properly help him learn.

“We don’t have any other childcare or family locally, it’s just me and his dad, so we don’t get any kind of break. I was not coping very well, because Charlie doesn’t sleep so neither do we, and Tom’s had to stop work until things improve. I never thought it would be this hard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “If I didn’t send my child to school, I would face fines — yet the council has left us with no school place and no guidance.

“We have had enough and demand answers. These children are being failed time and time again.”

Overall, Hayley estimates there are more than 250 children across the county facing waits of up to five years for a suitable school place to be made available.

She said: “No child should be without an education, regardless of special needs, and yet we have hundreds going without one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went to the recent roundtable meeting with Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet and some of the other affected parents, and the stories are just heart-breaking.

“Raising a child with extra needs comes with extra difficulties, and yet families are having to fight tooth and nail just for what their child is entitled to, all while feeling demonised and guilty for asking for help.”

In response to questions from the Derbyshire Times, a representative for the Team Education Trust said delays to the building works pre-dated the school’s Ofsted inspection but any further questions about the project were a matter for the council.

They did note that following the inspection, the trust had overhauled its leadership and advisory bodies to oversee “a positive transformation that enables the best possible educational experience for pupils, parents, carers and staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the contents of the Ofsted report, interim chief executive Matt Morris said: “These findings do not at all align with the high standards and expectations we strive for and I would like to take this opportunity to reassure our entire school community that the issues identified are being addressed with urgency, and significant steps have already been taken to strengthen our leadership, safeguarding and support for those we serve.

The county council did not confirm how many children are affected by the fallout at Stubbin Wood, nor would it say when officers first learned of the problem, or why families had not been kept fully informed.

Councillor Simon Mabbott, cabinet member for SEND and education, said: “As a result of the recent Ofsted inspection the Academy trust which runs Stubbin Wood Special School is unable to increase the numbers of places available there at this time.

“We understand this will be a worrying time for families and we are in the process of contacting them to offer support to help them find suitable alternative places for their children from September 2026 and look at appropriate additional support in their current setting in the interim where necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also in the process of reviewing our own systems for monitoring the availability of specialist placements across Derbyshire so we have live data to enable us to respond more quickly to support families when places do become available.”