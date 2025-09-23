Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet heard first-hand about the desperate fight families are facing to get their children the special educational needs provision they need.

At a roundtable held this month parents, grandparents and carers spoke about the daily struggles they face while trying to get support for their children from Derbyshire County Council’s SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) department.

Families described emotional and financial toll the broken system has had on them and talked in length about sending emails and filing complaints that go unanswered.

43 separate complaints have been raised locally with Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet, who organised the meeting.

She said: “Derbyshire County Council needs to face these families and explain what’s going on. We can’t go on like this.”

Hayley Barker, a mother from Bolsover who attended the meeting, said she was completely disillusioned with the lack of help available.

She took matters into her own hands by starting a small home education group. She now runs this from Bolsover Parish Rooms, helping to support other families in similar situations.

Matt Wheatcroft, a father from South Normanton and local business owner, shared how he printed off hundreds of emails he has sent to the council and tied them with a ribbon.

He wanted to make it clear how desperate he is to be heard, after months of feeling ignored while trying to secure the right support for his daughter.

Several other parents said they had been forced to give up work completely to home school or care for their children full- time.

Some are now waiting for tribunals just to access the help their children should be entitled to.

There was a strong sense that the council has been too slow to act and too quick to dismiss concern.

Mrs Fleet has now asked every parent to write to Derbyshire County Council directly.

She pledged to push for a meeting between council officers and local families, saying she would personally take the mums, dads, aunties, grandads and grandmas to sit down with decision-makers and get answers.

The MP also raised Derbyshire’s SEND problems on BBC2’s Politics Live show last week, directly with Sarah Pochin, of Reform UK, the party that now runs Derbyshire County Council.

In response to Natalie’s description of her constituents’ plight, Ms Pochin suggested it was down to the SEND system ‘being abused’.

She said: “The primary responsibility of getting kids to school is with the parents. There’s an awful lot of abuse of the system.”

Natalie challenged that view, explaining that the families in her constituency were simply fighting to get the basics.

She said: “What’s happening here is not abuse of the system. It is a system that is broken, and these families are doing everything they can to protect their children’s futures.”

Derbyshire County Council has issued an apology to families affected by SEND delays across the county and promised improvements.

Cllr Jack Bradley, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for SEND and Education, said: “As part of the Derbyshire Local Area Partnership delivering SEND services and support we know we need to do better and apologise to the children, young people and families affected by challenges as we work together to make the required improvements.

“The Partnership faces these challenges, like a significant number of local authorities in a similar situation, due to rising demands and the need for significant additional funding and national reform, as well as other more local issues.

“I’ve been taking a hands-on approach to improving support for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), visiting a wide range of schools across Derbyshire, including alternative provision settings, special schools, and mainstream schools. These visits span both academy and mainstream schools, offering valuable insight into the diverse educational environments across Derbyshire. The aim is to better understand the challenges faced by schools and families, and to identify practical ways to strengthen support for pupils with SEND.

“Being on the ground and seeing first-hand what life is like in our schools is vital. It helps us shape more effective, responsive policies and ensures that the voices of children, young people, and their families are at the heart of our decision-making.

“The council and its partners established a SEND Improvement and Assurance Board with an independent chair following an inspection by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in September 2024.

“The board has input from all partners including parents, carers and families from across Derbyshire, and meets monthly, working to a robust plan to drive forward improvements at pace and address key issues including improving assessments, reducing waiting times, enhancing communication with families, and increasing local provision.

“SEND is one of our most complex and sensitive areas of work with children and families at its heart and we continue to work hard, with our partners, to improve our services to provide them with the support they need and deserve.”