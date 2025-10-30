"I am doing it for all people who don’t have a voice, for parents who are too exhausted to fight": Derbyshire SEND parents set to protest in front of County Council as part of national campaign

Derbyshire SEND families will join a national campaign in a bid to improve provision for their children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents and carers of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are set to gather in front of Derbyshire County Council Hall on Monday, November 3 – with pairs of children’s shoes displayed.

The event is a part of national Every Pair Tells a Story awareness movement ,organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK in partnership with Let Us Learn Too and Let’s Make a Difference, which will see families across 92 local authority areas in England and Scotland stand in a silent protest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimee Bradley, founder of The SEND Sanctuary UK, said: “This is not just about missing education. It is about the loss of childhoods, opportunities and hope.

Parents and carers of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are set to gather in front of Derbyshire County Council Hall on Monday, November 3 – with pairs of children’s shoes displayed.

"Every pair of shoes is a child’s story, and together they form a message too powerful to ignore.

"No child should be left behind because the system decided their needs were too complex or too inconvenient. This is about every child failed by broken promises and endless red tape.

"I am doing it for all people who don’t have a voice, for parents who are too exhausted to fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is so damaging for children to be in an incorrect placement. The long lasting impact is monumental.

Natalie Elliott, a mum of two from Marehay, will be among parents attending the Matlock protest.

"And there are kids out there have been out of education in years. Parents are being forced to leave work. It’s horrific.

"Children who have special needs or disabled deserve to enjoy their childhood.

"I won’t give up. I know if I stop I would be doing all SEND children and their parents an injustice. I have to at least try to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Elliott, a mum of two from Marehay, will be among parents attending the Matlock protest.

Speaking about the event, Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has supported the protest.

She said: “Across the country SEN parents and children are being let down. And Derbyshire has one of the worst situations. I feel like I need to be involved to speak up for my daughter and other children who deserve education.”

Speaking about the event, Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said: “Families are leaving empty pairs of shoes outside council offices to symbolise the thousands of children and young people being failed by a system that is currently struggling to provide the education, support, and future they deserve.

"This visual representation is designed to show the sheer scale of the crisis and that families in our community will not stay silent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The local event in Derbyshire is part of a national action to raise awareness and demand change.”

The Derbyshire protest will take place at 10.30am on Monday (November 3) in front of the County Hall on Bank Road in Matlock.

Families who cannot attend the event, can leave their children’s shoes at pick up locations by the evening of Sunday, November 2.

The pick up locations in Derbyshire are at 155 Consiton Road in Chesterfield (S41 8JD), 33 Meadowside Close in Wingerworth (S42 6RL), and The Double Top at Inkersall Green Road (S43 3HA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can also leave shows at Cards & Things at Market Place in Shirebrook (NG20 8AA) by 3pm on Saturday, November 2.

Derbyshire County Council is currently working on improvements across the SEND system to support families across the county.

Cllr Jack Bradley, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for SEND and Education, said: “As part of the Derbyshire Local Area Partnership delivering SEND services and support we know we need to do better and apologise to the children, young people and families affected by challenges as we work together to make the required improvements.

“The Partnership faces these challenges, like a significant number of local authorities in a similar situation, due to rising demands and the need for significant additional funding and national reform, as well as other more local issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been taking a hands-on approach to improving support for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), visiting a wide range of schools across Derbyshire, including alternative provision settings, special schools, and mainstream schools. These visits span both academy and mainstream schools, offering valuable insight into the diverse educational environments across Derbyshire. The aim is to better understand the challenges faced by schools and families, and to identify practical ways to strengthen support for pupils with SEND.

“Being on the ground and seeing first-hand what life is like in our schools is vital. It helps us shape more effective, responsive policies and ensures that the voices of children, young people, and their families are at the heart of our decision-making.

“The council and its partners established a SEND Improvement and Assurance Board with an independent chair following an inspection by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in September 2024.

“The board has input from all partners including parents, carers and families from across Derbyshire, and meets monthly, working to a robust plan to drive forward improvements at pace and address key issues including improving assessments, reducing waiting times, enhancing communication with families, and increasing local provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“SEND is one of our most complex and sensitive areas of work with children and families at its heart and we continue to work hard, with our partners, to improve our services to provide them with the support they need and deserve.”