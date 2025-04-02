Tesco shopper select Ashgate Croft Special School to receive a £5,000 donation.

Ashgate Croft Special School is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation.

On Saturday 15th March, Tesco customers at Chesterfield Extra were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Ashgate Croft Special School was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

John Bell, Extended School Officer at Ashgate Croft Special School, said: “We want to help children with Special Needs and Disabilities to access a diverse range of enriching after school clubs that will help them develop new skills, socialise and build confidence.”

Over one hundred Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.