Derbyshire teenager secures GCSEs despite brain tumour battle during final year studies

The Long Eaton School is celebrating a successful set of GCSE results today – and one student who has overcome more than most.

Year 11 student Deeti Wren achieved her GCSEs despite having been diagnosed with a prolactinoma, a tumour on the pituitary gland, on Christmas Eve last year.

While others her age were celebrating the festive period and starting to think about returning to school in January, Deeti was attending medical appointments.

The Long Eaton School worked closely with the teenager and her family to enable her to return to school.

While an initial three day a week pattern was formed, anxiety made this feel incredibly difficult and getting into the school building was often a challenge for Deeti.

She described the school as being ‘amazing, really amazing’ at supporting her to get back into her studies and through GCSE exams.

On Thursday, Deeti achieved one grade 6, five grade 4s, one grade 3 and a Distinction – and now plans to continue her studies at Thoresby Road school to study Psychology and double Health and Social Care in Sixth Form.

Speaking of the school’s overall results this year, principal Richard Peel said: “I would like to congratulate all of our Year 11 students on their GCSE results.

"To have achieved the grades they have against the backdrop of lockdowns, home schooling and a global pandemic is a remarkable achievement, and one for which they should feel very proud.

“It is worth noting that prior to Year 11 their last full year of uninterrupted education was in 2018/19 when they were in Year 8.

“Staff at the school have worked tirelessly to support our students through this period and I would like to thank them for everything they have done over the last two to allow students to achieve these results.

“These outcomes mean that the vast majority of our students can progress on to their first choice of post 16 study, which for may will be our own sixth form. Others will progress on to local colleges in Derby, Nottingham and Loughborough to undertake a variety of courses.”